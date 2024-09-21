Give Your Baked Potatoes Next-Level Flavor With One Simple Step

Baked potatoes are a classic side dish that can be served plain or loaded with toppings. But ultimately, how you bake that potato is what's going to give this dish all of its flavor. Using the right potatoes and cooking them for the proper amount of time are two of the main steps, but the seasoning — how and when — is so important, too.

Seasoning the baked potatoes is necessary because these spuds will turn out quite bland if they have nothing to bring out their flavor. You don't need to get too wild here; salt and pepper is a perfect combo, but if you're seasoning the potatoes at the start of their cook time, then you're doing it all wrong. Try seasoning them toward the end of baking instead. If you do it at the start, the oil might not stick well enough to the potato skins to make them crispy, and the salt can detach and fall off the skin as the potato skin dries up.