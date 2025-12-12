Costco's Kirkland Pinot Grigio Is Ridiculously Affordable And Comes With This Impressive Certification

Costco is known for many of its items, but the chain's alcohol selection is not something to ignore. If you live in a state where Costco carries spirits, you can find some amazing deals and high-quality options. For wine lovers on a budget, Costco is the place to go for affordable bottles that taste like they cost a pretty penny. Specifically, Kirkland Signature Pinot Grigio Friuli Grave DOC wine is a budget-friendly find known for its crisp, floral, and fruity notes. However, this wine is special for more than just its taste — the pinot grigio's DOC label holds quite an important status.

DOC stands for Denominazione di Origine Controllata, which translated from Italian is controlled designation of origin. This label is given to Italian wines that have distinctive and higher-quality features compared to other wines. It also means it meets strict standards in the production process. Not only does this wine guarantee exceptional craftsmanship, but it's also pretty cheap — one bottle at Costco is under $5. This superior pinot grigio is not the only fancy wine Costco carries, its baralo is another expensive wine you can get for a steal.