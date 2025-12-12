Costco's Kirkland Pinot Grigio Is Ridiculously Affordable And Comes With This Impressive Certification
Costco is known for many of its items, but the chain's alcohol selection is not something to ignore. If you live in a state where Costco carries spirits, you can find some amazing deals and high-quality options. For wine lovers on a budget, Costco is the place to go for affordable bottles that taste like they cost a pretty penny. Specifically, Kirkland Signature Pinot Grigio Friuli Grave DOC wine is a budget-friendly find known for its crisp, floral, and fruity notes. However, this wine is special for more than just its taste — the pinot grigio's DOC label holds quite an important status.
DOC stands for Denominazione di Origine Controllata, which translated from Italian is controlled designation of origin. This label is given to Italian wines that have distinctive and higher-quality features compared to other wines. It also means it meets strict standards in the production process. Not only does this wine guarantee exceptional craftsmanship, but it's also pretty cheap — one bottle at Costco is under $5. This superior pinot grigio is not the only fancy wine Costco carries, its baralo is another expensive wine you can get for a steal.
What pinot grigio with a DOC-certified label tastes like
With such an impressive stamp, it's important to know if this pinot grigio lives up to the hype it's given. Friuli, the region the wine originates from, is known for making wines with higher acidity and more intense notes. In terms of taste, shoppers have found this wine to have a flavor profile of honeydew, lemon, green apple, and even small notes of tropical fruits. Due to its vibrant aroma, it's a great wine to enjoy on a hot summer day with an ice cube or two. For the price point, this is a wine that deserves to be in your cart. We even found in our own ranking of Costco bargain wines that this pinot grigio was the real deal.
For an inexpensive wine that tastes just as delicious as a premium brand, it is perfect to stock up on for holiday gatherings or social events. Luckily, the DOC certification does not disappoint. Kirkland Pinot Grigio Friuli Grave pairs nicely with simple meals, such as seafood, risotto, or salads. No need to drop a ton of money on a lavish bottle when you can enjoy luxury on a budget from the comfort of your home.