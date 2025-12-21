Sorry, Your Neapolitan-Style Pizza Won't Taste As Delicious If You Use A Regular Oven — Here's Why

There are many dishes that, with the right ingredients and a bit of technique, can be just as delicious at home as in a restaurant. Indeed, when it comes to comfort food — think hearty dishes like pot roasts, or even Persian classics like a crispy, fragrant tahdig — home cooking is often tastier, and far more satisfying than anything you might find in a restaurant. But there's one icon of comfort food that, try as you might, you just won't be able to recreate at home — at least, not without the right equipment: traditional Neapolitan pizza.

There are seemingly innumerable variations of pizza out there, from the surprisingly delicious Tokyo pizza scene to the crispy, crunchy Newhaven-style pies, to the Chicago deep dish (though depending on who you ask, the latter's not really a pizza, is it?). But the original (and according to many, still the king) is Neapolitan pizza. Simple, high quality ingredients, used to top a light, yet flavourful dough, with a thin base and fluffy, airy, wonderfully chewy crust. It's everything that pizza should be. But the fact is, using a regular oven just won't get you the results you want. Why? It's all to do with heat. The secret to the Neapolitan pizza is in how it's baked — very quickly, in an incredibly hot oven (we're talking 900 degrees Fahrenheit hot). This heat creates an effect known as "oven spring" — where the crust expands rapidly creating the air pockets that give it its signature texture, while ensuring that the toppings cook through and the base stays tender, without overcooking. While in a purpose built wood-fired oven this is a breeze, at home, in a conventional fan or gas oven, that kind of heat just isn't possible.