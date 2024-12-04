Why You Should Never, Ever Stir Turkish Coffee

There's certainly an allure to Turkish coffee (which is different than Greek coffee). After all, Turkey may be where coffee originated. Much of its appeal is also due to the elaborate process of making it, which involves using a tall metal cup with a long handle, called a cezve in Turkish, to slowly brew finely ground coffee beans over low heat.

Sugar, spices, and milk are often added to the concoction before brewing — and this is the only point when you should add them — not during brewing or after the coffee has been poured. This is because stirring Turkish coffee will cause the drink, which is known for being boldly flavored, to become muddied and harsh.

Rather than filtering the grounds like Alton Brown does with his go-to gadget for the perfect cup of coffee, making Turkish coffee doesn't call for filtration of the ingredients in the cezve. Instead, you pour the coffee, grounds and all, into a fincan, a small demitasse/espresso-like cup. The grounds then need time to settle to the bottom. Sugar or other extras aren't added at this point because stirring would require a whole new start to the settling process.