Why It's A Mistake To Add Sugar To Turkish Coffee After Brewing

Coffee pots and espresso machines keep grinds separated from the coffee, but grinds remain in the cup in Turkish coffee. Who would want to drink a gritty cup of coffee? Don't knock it until you try it — Turkish coffee, which shares similarities to Greek coffee, is thick, delicious, highly concentrated, and aromatic. Coffee beans are ground finely, near the consistency of powder, and boiled with a small amount of water, around 3 ounces per serving. The intensity of the coffee may make you want to add some sugar — but remember to do this before the coffee is brewed.

If you want sugar or milk, it must be mixed in with the water and coffee before brewing. All of these components should first be added to the cezve, a traditional copper pot with a handle — only then can it be placed over heat. Stirring in sugar, during or after brewing, will cause the sediment of grounds at the bottom of the cup to rise, and it will take a few minutes for them to settle again.

The weight of the grounds naturally allows them to fall to the bottom after the heat exposure is completed. Before it is served, it's left to sit for a few minutes until the grounds stop floating around in the cup. Wait one extra minute after it is served to start sipping the coffee — just like how you never want to pour grinds down the sink, you also never want a mouth full of grinds.