Put Your Own Spin On Christmas Tree Dip With Your Favorite Little Debbie Cake

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A good dip is practically a necessity for a party. You can dip bite-sized snacks into it or spread it on everything from crostini to sandwiches. There's little chance of someone complaining if you bring a spicy, creamy buffalo chicken dip to the party, but a cake dip will definitely make your dessert spread pop. These no-bake dessert dips taste like cake in dip form and work for any occasion, like a fan-favorite Christmas tree cake dip. This holiday classic features Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes and turns them into a sweet and creamy dip that you can enjoy with things like cookies, fruits, graham crackers, and pretzels. The original recipe made famous by Little Debbie calls for a carton of the little Christmas tree-shaped cakes, a package of cream cheese, ⅓ cup of milk, a tub of whipped topping, and a teaspoon of vanilla extract all blended together until smooth. When colorful red and green sprinkles are added to the mix, it makes a colorful holiday-themed addition to any dessert table.

This Christmas-themed dip is pretty good as is, but you can also consider it a jumping-off point to explore the other cake flavors Little Debbie offers. Once you know the basic recipe, it's easy to play with the main ingredient, swapping out the Christmas Tree Cakes for choices that let you customize your dip to your favorite flavors. If you're a chocoholic, you might want to use Little Debbie's Frosted Fudge Cakes, and if you like a fruitier dessert, then the brand's Unicorn Cakes will give your dip a strawberry flavor with a sparkle (thanks to the candy glitter these cakes are coated with.