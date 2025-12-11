Put Your Own Spin On Christmas Tree Dip With Your Favorite Little Debbie Cake
A good dip is practically a necessity for a party. You can dip bite-sized snacks into it or spread it on everything from crostini to sandwiches. There's little chance of someone complaining if you bring a spicy, creamy buffalo chicken dip to the party, but a cake dip will definitely make your dessert spread pop. These no-bake dessert dips taste like cake in dip form and work for any occasion, like a fan-favorite Christmas tree cake dip. This holiday classic features Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes and turns them into a sweet and creamy dip that you can enjoy with things like cookies, fruits, graham crackers, and pretzels. The original recipe made famous by Little Debbie calls for a carton of the little Christmas tree-shaped cakes, a package of cream cheese, ⅓ cup of milk, a tub of whipped topping, and a teaspoon of vanilla extract all blended together until smooth. When colorful red and green sprinkles are added to the mix, it makes a colorful holiday-themed addition to any dessert table.
This Christmas-themed dip is pretty good as is, but you can also consider it a jumping-off point to explore the other cake flavors Little Debbie offers. Once you know the basic recipe, it's easy to play with the main ingredient, swapping out the Christmas Tree Cakes for choices that let you customize your dip to your favorite flavors. If you're a chocoholic, you might want to use Little Debbie's Frosted Fudge Cakes, and if you like a fruitier dessert, then the brand's Unicorn Cakes will give your dip a strawberry flavor with a sparkle (thanks to the candy glitter these cakes are coated with.
Add-ins let you have fun customizing your dip
The variety of cake choices available let you make a different flavored dip each time — but you'll want to be mindful of the consistency when it comes to your other ingredients. If you're working with a Little Debbie cake that has a lot of creme filling, like a cream-filled chocolate cupcake, you might want to add less whipped topping to the mix. Blend your ingredients, give it a taste, and adjust as needed.
But you aren't limited to different cake flavors. You can incorporate a variety of add-ins to customize your dip and add even more color and texture. Sprinkles, like the original Little Debbie's recipe calls for, come in a variety of colors and shapes so have fun with them, but there are some great candies that will work well too. Candy cane bits will give you a great holiday look and pepperminty taste, especially if you are using a chocolate cake like Little Debbie's Frosted Fudge Cakes or Swiss Rolls. Malt balls or candy bars will also break up nicely and will pair well with a variety of cake choices, from chocolate cakes to yellow cakes, and colorful sprinkles are a great addition to the already colorful Birthday Cakes. Candy hearts will make a nice romantic touch for a Valentine's Day dip made with Strawberry Shortcake Rolls.
Like other simple dessert dips, this Little Debbie cake dip hack will work for absolutely any occasion, so if you don't want a holiday flavor, you can add in mini chocolate chips or one of the many flavors of M&M's on the market. The key is to find flavors you like and have fun with them!