The Hangover Food Myth You Need To Stop Believing (It's Making You Feel Worse!)
You've just come home from a wild birthday party or a night out with your friends, and maybe you had one drink too many. We've all been there. But then the morning comes and, inevitably, the hangover hits (especially once you're past your 30s). You might reach for your phone and start googling the best advice on how to cure it and, after scrolling past practical tips such as resting, taking a painkiller, or making yourself a cup of tea (none of which you're in the mood for), you find that eating greasy food makes you feel better in no time.
However, contrary to popular opinion, a massive, greasy breakfast is one of the worst possible meals you can eat while hungover according to medical experts because it upsets your already sensitive digestive system. However, junk food can slow the rate at which alcohol gets absorbed by your body (according to a 2020 study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food), but it's only effective when done before your first drink.
Luckily, some foods eaten after drinking can genuinely make you feel a lot better. But, if you were hoping for something greasy, you might be a bit disappointed. In fact, one of the most unexpected foods that should be the first thing you eat when trying to recover from a hangover is, believe it or not, salmon. The list doesn't stop there.
The best hangover foods that actually make you feel better
If you didn't eat before or during drinking, eggs the next morning can help with your hangover symptoms because they're gentle on the stomach and a good source of nutrition. Meanwhile, eating an avocado or a banana brings your potassium levels back to normal and gets all of your cells back on track. On the other hand, eating oatmeal or simple carbs that are easy to digest, such as toast and crackers, can give you energy without upsetting your stomach and increase your blood sugar levels. Additionally, fruits with high water content, such as oranges and watermelon, rehydrate you and keep your muscles and nerves functioning by supplying electrolytes. Lastly, if you're a pickle lover, drinking the brine can have the same rehydrating effect.
Ultimately, if your stomach is too sensitive to handle food, make sure to drink a lot of water. Other gentle drinks, such as sparkling water or green tea, are also easy on the body and help your liver recover. While coffee might not be the preferred option (it can irritate your stomach even more), the truth is drinking coffee (kind of) works for your hangover. Per a 2010 study, caffeine prevents acetate from activating your pain receptors and makes your headache go away. Just make sure not to go overboard!