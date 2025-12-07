The Hangover Food Myth You Need To Stop Believing (It's Making You Feel Worse!)

You've just come home from a wild birthday party or a night out with your friends, and maybe you had one drink too many. We've all been there. But then the morning comes and, inevitably, the hangover hits (especially once you're past your 30s). You might reach for your phone and start googling the best advice on how to cure it and, after scrolling past practical tips such as resting, taking a painkiller, or making yourself a cup of tea (none of which you're in the mood for), you find that eating greasy food makes you feel better in no time.

However, contrary to popular opinion, a massive, greasy breakfast is one of the worst possible meals you can eat while hungover according to medical experts because it upsets your already sensitive digestive system. However, junk food can slow the rate at which alcohol gets absorbed by your body (according to a 2020 study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food), but it's only effective when done before your first drink.

Luckily, some foods eaten after drinking can genuinely make you feel a lot better. But, if you were hoping for something greasy, you might be a bit disappointed. In fact, one of the most unexpected foods that should be the first thing you eat when trying to recover from a hangover is, believe it or not, salmon. The list doesn't stop there.