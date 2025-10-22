FDA Adds 6 Cookware Items To List Of Products You Should Avoid Due To Lead

On October 15, 2025, the FDA added six cookware items to a growing list of products to avoid over concerns about lead exposure. The list, published as an addendum to an FDA warning in August, is a must-read if you've purchased imported cookware from retailers across four U.S. states and Washington, D.C. The FDA warns that these products may leach "significant levels of lead" into food when used. The FDA recommends disposal of these items immediately rather than donation, as lead isn't safe for anyone to consume in any amount. More items will be added to the list as new results come to light.

The following items were added on October 15, 2025:

Aluminum hammered kadai/karahi size 7 — sold at Indian Supermarket in Sacramento, California

Brass pot — sold at Santos Agency, Inc. in San Leandro, California

Dolphin Brand aluminum saucepan — sold at Al Monsoor Video Inc. / DBA Diya Handicrafts in Chicago, Illinois

Town Food Service Equipment Co. 2-quart aluminum saucepan — sold at Best Kitchen Supply in Washington, D.C.

Town Food Service Equipment Co. 3-quart aluminum saucepan — sold at Best Kitchen Supply in Washington, D.C.

Royal Kitchen Cookware milk pan size 3 — sold at Subzi Bazaar in Rochelle Park, New Jersey

The items below were added on September 12, 2025:

Tiger White kadai/karahi (pure aluminum utensils RTM NO: 2608606) — sold at Mannan Supermarket in Jamaica, New York

Silver Horse aluminum mathar kadai 26 (7 6554273084 5) — sold at Patel Brothers in Schaumburg, Illinois

Silver Horse aluminum milk pan 4 (7 6554272863 7) — sold at Patel Brothers in Schaumburg, Illinois

JK Vallabhdas aluminum kadai (India Bazaar #3 2000000772) — sold at INDIACO in Hoffman Estates, Illinois

The FDA is in the process of notifying the distributors of five of the six products added in October. For the Dolphin Brand aluminum saucepan the FDA has notified the retail locations.

As for the original products in the list — recalls were initiated on September 18 at Patel Brothers for the two Silver Horse products. The FDA has notified the manufacturer of the Tiger White kadai/karahi, and the product has been removed from its website. The FDA has also notified the distributor of the JK Vallabhdas aluminum kadai.