Popular Cinnamon And Spice Blends Found To Have High Levels Of Lead

Baking season means time for all the treats that feature warming spices, from apple cinnamon slow cooker steel cut oatmeal to pumpkin spice everything (including the rim on your fall cocktail). And you probably don't need to memorize the definitive guide to cinnamon to know that one of the most prominent flavors is this familiar spicy favorite.

Cinnamon's ubiquitousness makes it all the more alarming to learn the results of a report by Consumer Reports, which delivered news that many common brands of cinnamon include concerning levels of lead. The independent nonprofit began its examination of cinnamon following a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finding of high lead levels in certain kids' cinnamon applesauce pouches in the fall of 2023, and subsequent FDA notices in the spring and summer of 2024 , which directed consumers to discard and avoid purchasing cinnamon distributed by a number of brands.

Consumer Reports conducted its own expanded investigation, using 36 different brands of cinnamon and cinnamon-containing spice blends (like garam masala and five-spice). It discovered that 12 of these options contained high levels of lead, prompting questions. The FDA does not have a federal limit for lead levels in spices, but New York state, where some of the cinnamon products tested were acquired, has a legal limit of 1 part per million of lead. The 12 brands found to contain high levels of lead were above this limit, and several other brands tested had lead levels that were close to the threshold.

