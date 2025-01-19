The Flavorful Mushrooms Bobby Flay Uses For His French Dip Sandwich

French dips are an icon of the sandwich-loving community. They're warm and toasty, hearty and savory, comforting and nostalgic, and ideal for a cold day — or just about any other, for that matter. And yet somehow, despite their simple perfection, there are culinary minds who find ways to make major improvements to this classic with little twists — and Bobby Flay is one of them.

Instead of going with a standard issue au jus, the celebrity chef, TV host, and cookbook author amps up his liquid with a very particular mushroom variety: porcini. In an episode of his hit Food Network show "Beat Bobby Flay," he explained his plan to the audience and the rationale behind going rogue with this ingredient addition. "Porcini mushrooms are very earthy," he told the camera. "They'll just elevate the flavor of the beef."

For his broth, Flay started with a beef stock, then added onion, garlic, and rosemary, along with dried porcini mushrooms. After cooking this combination together, he blended and strained it, then served it alongside his sandwich.