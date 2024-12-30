What You Should Know Before Eating Raw Shiitake Mushrooms

A staple of East Asian cuisine, shiitake mushrooms are a delicious addition to many dishes, from hearty bowls of ramen to comforting ginger chicken jook. While shiitakes seem like any other mushroom you'd find at your local market, eating them raw can have a surprising side effect: shiitake flagellate dermatitis.

Although it affects only around 2% of people who eat the mushrooms undercooked or raw, shiitake flagellate dermatitis is a distinctive rash that typically appears 24 to 48 hours after consumption. It appears as itchy, bright red, lash-like marks across the body, typically on the back, chest, or abdomen, but in some cases, it can occur across limbs too. Along with the rash, some people experience additional symptoms, such as localized swelling, fever, diarrhea, tingling, and discomfort while swallowing. Shiitake flagellate dermatitis is caused by a reaction to lentinan, a polysaccharide with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties found in shiitake mushrooms. However, some individuals are sensitive to lentinan and have a toxic reaction to it, which is thought to be caused by the lentinan dilating blood vessels and releasing irritative compounds below the skin.

Typically, shiitake flagellate dermatitis clears up for most people within a few weeks, and it's usually treated with antihistamines and corticosteroid creams. Fortunately, lentinan breaks down when exposed to heat, so even those sensitive to it can consume shiitake mushrooms so long as they are appropriately cooked.