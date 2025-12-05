The '70s Fast Food Chain Famous For Its 24-Hour Drive-Thru Is Simply Too Iconic To Forget

Once there was a fast food Mexican chain with locations stretching from Alaska to Illinois. It was famous for its 24-hour drive-thru, freshly made food, fast and friendly service, and for selling both tacos and hamburgers. No, it wasn't Taco Bell or Del Taco, it was called Naugles, and if you're unfamiliar with the brand, that may be because the last location closed in 1995. (That is, until an Orange County, California, food blogger and his backers fought to revive the brand.) Naugles opened in 1970 in Southern California, the unofficial birthplace of fast food, where rivals Taco Bell and Del Taco also started.

Naugles' menu included an interesting range of food, from standard hard-shell tacos to burritos with a red and green sauce to taco burgers, essentially a taco on a bun (later renamed the Bun Taco), to actual hamburgers, along with shakes, fries, and various breakfast options. If a few of these items remind you of Del Taco's menu, that's because Naugles and Del Taco share a lot of history, starting with Dick Naugle, the man who launched the company and was a co-founder of Del Taco. It ends with Del Taco and Naugles' merger in 1988 that spelled the doom of the latter chain, or at least its first incarnation.