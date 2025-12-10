'Hidden Gem Of Deliciousness': The San Francisco Southern Restaurant Featured On Food Network

If you've watched the Food Network, you've probably taken a trip to Flavortown with Guy Fieri on an episode or two of "Triple D," his signature show also known as "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," which has had plenty of great moments. Fieri has certainly uncovered some gems across the country, from a Pennsylvania restaurant known for its fresh and flavorful chili to a beloved Ohio Mexican restaurant he couldn't get enough of, returning to it four times while filming. One restaurant Fieri visited has been loved by patrons since it opened.

San Francisco might be known for Michelin-starred fine dining institutions and other foods like California burritos, but it's not typically known for Southern cuisine. That's why it was surprising that Fieri turned up at a little spot called The Front Porch, a restaurant that looks like it belongs more in Dallas or Atlanta suburbs than the West Coast city. The Front Porch has been described on Food Network's website by a satisfied customer as a "hidden gem of deliciousness" in the Bernal Heights neighborhood, complete with rocking chairs on the porch out front to match its welcoming, shabby-chic vibe.