Guy Fieri Loves This Pennsylvania Triple D Restaurant For Its Fresh And Flavorful Chili

If you were to check out Guy Fieri's best moments on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," you'd know the dude likes a glorious plate of comfort food without even going on a deep dive. From savory concoctions to sweet treats, his taste buds don't take no for an answer (except for the foods you won't catch Guy Fieri eating). Like every other episode, season 11, episode 4 of his show on Food Network showed the famed foodie hopping out of his car to check out exciting eats. A Pennsylvania fixture happened to catch his attention for its fresh and flavorful chili, introduced through an appetizing menu favorite, the chicken chili corn chip pie. Philadelphia's Honey's Sit 'n Eat deserves the feature just for the tasty batch alone. "It's a real fresh chili — great texture, great flavor, great crunch," Fieri said (via YouTube) as he tasted the dish. "That's not your everyday chili right there, folks. I'd order that again in a heartbeat."

This unassuming joint is far from flashy, but the menu speaks for itself. Specializing in Jewish favorites and Southern-style meals, it merges worlds you never thought possible to coalesce. Locals obviously love this well-known eatery. A patron who appeared on the show even mentioned how the neighborhood got a hip makeover because of the joint. When visiting, it's only obvious that you should never miss out on the chicken chili corn chip pie; it's a rite of passage that really says you've been to Honey's Sit 'n Eat.