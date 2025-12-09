The Type Of Baked Good You Should Never Make In A Convection Oven

The differences between convection versus regular baking can sometimes seem mysterious. The simple push of a button transforms the appliance you thought you knew well into something, apparently, totally different. But, most of the time, all that convection setting really does is pop on a fan to better circulate all that hot air for theoretically superior temperature regulation; some convection ovens use an additional heating element as well. And that's tops for all your high-stakes turkeys, basic whole roasted chickens, and heartier sweets with dense doughs like chocolate chip cookies. But skip the added blast of heat when baking your more fluid cakes, cupcakes, custards, and soufflés.

Imagine a gentle summer breeze rippling across a pond. That current of warm air is like unseen fingers, tousling the water's surface. The same goes for your thinner, more pourable wet batters, which are liable to set unevenly in some weird shape with that oven fan blowing from a single origin for half an hour or more. This isn't the end of the world if you're topping your treats with a heap of some flaw-obscuring frosting, or if you're committed to the notion that it's really what's inside that counts. But convection cooking can negatively affect the interiors of those sorts of baked goods, too.