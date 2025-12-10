'80s Parents Begged Their Kids Not To Drink This One Soda, And We Can See Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Families have long enjoyed soda, and Southerners like to pair cola with Moon Pies. It's also no secret cola giants like PepsiCo and Coca-Cola target kids in its marketing, which has caused parents to attempt limiting their children's consumption of sugary drinks. This was an issue even in the 1980s when it was found Jolt Cola had controversial sugar and caffeine levels. Over time, Jolt faced ups and downs, even rebranding to overcome its obstacles to remain marketable. Following its discontinuation, the resilient energy drink later found a partner in the health and fitness industry, helping it make another comeback in 2024.

Jolt Cola was created in 1985 by Joseph and C.J. Rapp, inspired because major soda players were reformulating products to have fewer calories and artificial sweeteners (notably, one was New Coke, which failed spectacularly). This caused Jolt to market itself from the opposite end and claimed to contain "all the sugar and twice the caffeine." Since nutritional labels didn't appear until 1994, it's difficult to confirm how much sugar an average soda had in the '80s. However, Jolt contained 70 milligrams of caffeine per 12 ounces of cola, causing some controversy upon its debut (that's more than twice the amount of today's average 8-ounce soda). At the time, concerned parents banned their children from consuming it; publications like New York Magazine criticized it as a "worst bet," and experts claimed its excessive sugar and caffeine put kids' health at risk.