The Most High-Protein Item You Can Buy At Dollar Tree
If getting a high amount of protein for your daily fitness and nutrition goals is important to you, you probably know that high-protein essentials can be hard to shop for on a budget. Red meat, protein powders, and bars with few ingredients can (unfortunately) be pricey. Luckily, though, there are deals to be found, sometimes in the most surprising of places. Not only is Dollar Tree a great place to grab kitchen essentials, it's also a surprisingly good spot to pick up protein-packed snacks and drinks. There's a decent selection of protein-rich foods and beverages to be found amongst the other deal-worthy food items at the bargain hunters' paradise.
If you're looking for the item with the most protein for your dollar, go for the RedCon1 MRE protein shakes, as recommended by TikTok user @trainwithmikey, who is a nutrition expert and life coach. The MRE protein shakes at Dollar Tree only have 150 calories and 25 grams of protein, according to @trainwithmikey. That said, it appears that RedCon1 has replaced this particular protein shake with a higher-protein version that does not retail at Dollar Tree. So, give your local store a lookover, because you never know if it has some still in stock.
What other high-protein items can be found at Dollar Tree?
If shakes aren't your favorite way to get protein, some Dollar Tree stores also offer protein coffee called Super Coffee, which contains 10 grams of protein. The bottled latte-style options tend to be low in added sugar and carbohydrates as well, if that's of interest to you. For a more savory snack, Jack Links beef jerky sticks are a Dollar Tree classic item that contain 6 grams of protein per serving. These or any other beef jerky can offer quick protein on the cheap when you need it.
The subreddit r/DollarTree also has a post dedicated to high-protein food, with a goldmine of good Dollar Tree protein-rich suggestions, as well. Some top recommendations include a few other brands of protein shakes, including Boost and OWYN. If your local Dollar Tree has a frozen food section, commenters add that you might find chicken sandwiches, Jimmy Dean sausage sandwiches, and other products loaded with protein. And don't forget to stock up on basic staples like peanut butter and whichever brands of canned tuna you can find. Neither of these is fancy, but they are full of protein and can save you some money.