The Most High-Protein Item You Can Buy At Dollar Tree

If getting a high amount of protein for your daily fitness and nutrition goals is important to you, you probably know that high-protein essentials can be hard to shop for on a budget. Red meat, protein powders, and bars with few ingredients can (unfortunately) be pricey. Luckily, though, there are deals to be found, sometimes in the most surprising of places. Not only is Dollar Tree a great place to grab kitchen essentials, it's also a surprisingly good spot to pick up protein-packed snacks and drinks. There's a decent selection of protein-rich foods and beverages to be found amongst the other deal-worthy food items at the bargain hunters' paradise.

If you're looking for the item with the most protein for your dollar, go for the RedCon1 MRE protein shakes, as recommended by TikTok user @trainwithmikey, who is a nutrition expert and life coach. The MRE protein shakes at Dollar Tree only have 150 calories and 25 grams of protein, according to @trainwithmikey. That said, it appears that RedCon1 has replaced this particular protein shake with a higher-protein version that does not retail at Dollar Tree. So, give your local store a lookover, because you never know if it has some still in stock.