How Moon Pies And RC Cola Became A Southern Pairing
Most of us have heard of Moon Pies — the retro but still relevant packaged treat of marshmallows sandwiched between graham crackers and chocolate. But have you ever enjoyed snacking on one with a refreshing RC Cola in the other hand? If not, you're missing out on a uniquely Southern pairing with a rich culinary history
According to The Charlotte News, the Moon Pie was born way back in 1917, when Tennessee's Chattanooga Bakery answered a call from a hardworking miner. The request? A dessert "as big as the moon" to fuel him during long shifts. The treat picked up popularity during World War II as the perfect shelf-stable snack troops could enjoy while being reminded of the comforts of home with each bite.
RC (or Royal Crown) Cola first hit the scene back in 1905. A Georgia businessman invented the formula, which bears similarities to Coca-Cola but with headier notes of citrus and cinnamon. Much like Cheerwine, another regionally cherished drink, RC Cola is relatively niche compared to giants like Coke and Pepsi. Nevertheless, it has retained its place on the shelf and in hearts for just as long.
By the 1930s, folks had begun to pair moon pies and RC cola, calling it "the working man's lunch." The origins likely had much to do with the affordability and accessibility of the goodies — especially in lean times during the Great Depression. The combo's staying power, of course, probably has more to do with the undeniable deliciousness of the flavor mix.
The twosome is still celebrated today
Plenty of dishes with Southern roots have long outgrown their place of origin, becoming widely beloved from coast-to-coast (looking at you, cheese grits, fried green tomatoes, or even buttermilk biscuits and gravy). Other culinary customs, though, remain more firmly rooted in their place of origin, still maintaining a uniquely Southern prominence and perhaps raising eyebrows to those outside certain geographical boundaries. Enter the Moon Pie and RC cola, an unlikely but beloved pairing as unique to the South as other don't-knock-it-till-you-try-it concoctions like dropping salty peanuts in Coca-Cola.
How the cola and chocolate snack cakes became such an inseparable duo can't be traced to one single event or date, but it's not a coupling you'll likely find anywhere but in the South. And by the 1950s, songs like Big Bill Lister's "Gimme An RC Cola and a Moon Pie" had been penned to commemorate the iconic pairing. Though the hype of moon pies plus RC Cola has no doubt faded since its glory days, you can still find festivals in the South dedicated to celebrating the sweet, historic combo.
While the pairing is as Southern as it gets, you don't have to be in the lower states to enjoy the timeless mix of rich chocolate and fizzy pop. Pick up a pie, crack open a soda, and try out some sweet Southern food history for yourself.