How Moon Pies And RC Cola Became A Southern Pairing

Most of us have heard of Moon Pies — the retro but still relevant packaged treat of marshmallows sandwiched between graham crackers and chocolate. But have you ever enjoyed snacking on one with a refreshing RC Cola in the other hand? If not, you're missing out on a uniquely Southern pairing with a rich culinary history

According to The Charlotte News, the Moon Pie was born way back in 1917, when Tennessee's Chattanooga Bakery answered a call from a hardworking miner. The request? A dessert "as big as the moon" to fuel him during long shifts. The treat picked up popularity during World War II as the perfect shelf-stable snack troops could enjoy while being reminded of the comforts of home with each bite.

RC (or Royal Crown) Cola first hit the scene back in 1905. A Georgia businessman invented the formula, which bears similarities to Coca-Cola but with headier notes of citrus and cinnamon. Much like Cheerwine, another regionally cherished drink, RC Cola is relatively niche compared to giants like Coke and Pepsi. Nevertheless, it has retained its place on the shelf and in hearts for just as long.

By the 1930s, folks had begun to pair moon pies and RC cola, calling it "the working man's lunch." The origins likely had much to do with the affordability and accessibility of the goodies — especially in lean times during the Great Depression. The combo's staying power, of course, probably has more to do with the undeniable deliciousness of the flavor mix.