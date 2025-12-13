2 Simple Tricks To Fix Broken Hollandaise Sauce

Whether smothering eggs Benedict or drizzled over seasonal vegetables, hollandaise — a French mother sauce made with butter, egg yolks, lemon juice, and pepper — is easy to love, coating each bite in creamy, citrusy goodness. However, it's also tough to get right — especially because it can congeal if it cools too much and split or break (and even curdle) if it's too hot. While it can be tricky to achieve the perfect consistency, luckily, if you miss the mark, Russian Tea Room head chef Carlos Zhagui has not just one, but two suggestions for how to recover broken hollandaise.

He says to first determine whether too much heat or a lack of it is the culprit, based on whether it's thin and separated, or overly thick. Then you can choose the right path to fix it. Hollandaise is an emulsion sauce of fat (butter) and water (via the lemon juice), and breaking is often caused by over-evaporation. So, adding water can help smooth everything out again, no matter which temperature issue you're facing. "If the sauce is damaged because it was too hot, you can add an ice cube and whisk until the sauce comes back together," Zhagui told Chowhound exclusively. And if it's too cold? "Gradually whisking in a tablespoon of hot water will help re-emulsify the sauce," he said. The temperature adjustment, the added liquid, and the motion of the whisk all work together to re-emulsify your hollandaise.