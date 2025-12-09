The Texas Chicken Finger Chain That's 'Soon To Be Famous'

Texas is known for its culinary prowess and bold, impactful flavors, whether you head to the Lone Star State for one of the best-rated BBQ spots in the country or seek out a hearty Texas chili. Chicken fingers may not immediately scream "Texas," but one Texan "Born and Breaded" eatery believes so deeply in its food that it has already boasted of its soon-to-be fame. Layne's Chicken Fingers is a restaurant with big belief in its chicken meals and future success.

Layne's was first founded in 1994 in College Station and paired its unassuming, white-brick location with big visions. The eatery is most known for its classic chicken fingers meal (three, four, or five pieces), which come with crinkle cut fries, Texas toast, a drink, and a dipping sauce. The menu is influenced by its Southern roots, featuring items such as sweet tea, barbecue sauce, buttermilk ranch, and Texas toast. Locations are based primarily in Texas and the South, with some branches in Utah, Wisconsin, Ohio, and the East Coast. The self-described soon-to-be-famous chicken diner is expanding across the country, though, with the second Utah store opening most recently in November 2025 and a second Virginia location coming soon.

This chicken chain isn't easing up on its dreams of fame. Layne's efforts have attracted the attention of franchisees that have also backed Arby's, Wendy's, and Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux. It's also ranked sixth in Restaurant Business Magazine's Future 50 ranking of the fastest-growing small chains in the United States. Chick-Fil-A may be the chain restaurant that sells the most chicken every year, and Popeyes may have been the fried chicken chain that Anthony Bourdain loved, but Layne's is perhaps the one with the biggest dreams.