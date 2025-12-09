The Texas Chicken Finger Chain That's 'Soon To Be Famous'
Texas is known for its culinary prowess and bold, impactful flavors, whether you head to the Lone Star State for one of the best-rated BBQ spots in the country or seek out a hearty Texas chili. Chicken fingers may not immediately scream "Texas," but one Texan "Born and Breaded" eatery believes so deeply in its food that it has already boasted of its soon-to-be fame. Layne's Chicken Fingers is a restaurant with big belief in its chicken meals and future success.
Layne's was first founded in 1994 in College Station and paired its unassuming, white-brick location with big visions. The eatery is most known for its classic chicken fingers meal (three, four, or five pieces), which come with crinkle cut fries, Texas toast, a drink, and a dipping sauce. The menu is influenced by its Southern roots, featuring items such as sweet tea, barbecue sauce, buttermilk ranch, and Texas toast. Locations are based primarily in Texas and the South, with some branches in Utah, Wisconsin, Ohio, and the East Coast. The self-described soon-to-be-famous chicken diner is expanding across the country, though, with the second Utah store opening most recently in November 2025 and a second Virginia location coming soon.
This chicken chain isn't easing up on its dreams of fame. Layne's efforts have attracted the attention of franchisees that have also backed Arby's, Wendy's, and Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux. It's also ranked sixth in Restaurant Business Magazine's Future 50 ranking of the fastest-growing small chains in the United States. Chick-Fil-A may be the chain restaurant that sells the most chicken every year, and Popeyes may have been the fried chicken chain that Anthony Bourdain loved, but Layne's is perhaps the one with the biggest dreams.
How Layne's compares to other chicken chain restaurants
While the growth of Layne's Chicken Fingers has been relatively slow since first emerging on the scene, the last few years have shown immense acceleration. Layne's has committed to its plans of scaling by strategically opening eateries – especially in Ohio, a state praised in 2023 for having three restaurants make the list of world's best fried chicken spots selected by FoodAtlas. This year, Layne's increased its number of restaurants by 50% in just six months. As of November 2025, it has over 30 restaurants open nationwide and is poised to have at least 50 more under its belt by the end of 2026. The restaurant's long-game approach shows that the chain spent time improving its menu offerings and committing to a recognizable brand identity.
As far as chicken tender restaurants go, Layne's main competitors are Bojangles, Wingstop, Raising Cane's, and Zaxby's. Across social media, Layne's is largely well-received and has been compared to Raising Cane's, with some chicken-lovers preferring Layne's for a more flavorful, quick, tasty snack. That said, some diners feel that the chicken tenders are comparable in size to chicken nuggets rather than tenders.
Price-wise, Layne's is one of the more affordable chains. A three-piece chicken finger meal costs $9.69 at Layne's, $9.29 at Raising Cane's, and at Popeyes, an international restaurant chain, the three-piece chicken finger meal costs $8.99. Whether it is the distinctly Southern taste, the homemade dipping sauces, or the overall impressive growth, Layne's is hard to ignore right now.