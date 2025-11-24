One Of The Best-Reviewed BBQ Chains In The US Does Things A Little Differently

When you think of a classic barbecue, one of the first things that might come to mind is a good homemade sauce. Whether it's a tomato-based Kansas City-style, mustard-forward Carolina gold, or mayonnaise-based Alabama white sauce, barbecue sauce across the U.S. usually makes a big difference with the end result.

So it might come as a surprise that one of the best BBQ chain restaurants in the U.S. actually makes delicious barbecue without using sauce. Terry Black's is a smaller chain that originated in Austin, Texas, which is arguably one of the best rated BBQ cities in the country. It has since expanded to include locations in Dallas, Fort Worth, Lockhart, and Waco, with plans to open its first out-of-state location in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2026. The restaurant is most famous for its huge hunk of brisket on the bone, pork and beef ribs, sausage, and smoked turkey — all of which are seasoned with a delicious dry rub and absolutely no sauce.

Now, Terry Black's isn't crazy. It does have its own proprietary barbecue sauces, one of which features a tomato base with brown sugar, vinegar, and chili spices. The catch here is that all of its sauces are served on the side. It's a bit of an if-you-know-you-know situation with central Texas barbecue, where the emphasis is all about how the tasty meat can speak for itself without any extra sauce.