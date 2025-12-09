The Trendy Coffee Brand Behind Taco Bell's Live Más Café
Taco Bell has always had its ear to current consumer culture. Among the many ways the fast-food chain has done this, Taco Bell has collaborated with several partners and popular artists like Johnny Cash, who recorded a jingle for the iconic chain in the '90s. Taco Bell has also made marketing moves that allow it to connect with newer generations, such as with its new Live Más Café: a specialty beverage bar. The Live Más Café menu features beverages ranging from fruit-flavored refreshers to iced coffee and lattes. While the cafe serves coffee on its new beverage menu, Taco Bell doesn't brew its own beans. It's unknown where it sources its beans from, but Taco Bell recently teamed up with Beekeeper Coffee to produce an exclusive horchata-flavored java.
Taco Bell's new line of cafes is inspired by Gen Z's fondness for specialty drinks and includes 30 unique beverages prepared by Bellristas, a branded spin on traditional coffee slingers (who view macchiato orders as a red flag). Patrons can enjoy select food items and specialty drinks like churro chillers and iced and blended coffee, as well as a selection of refrescas. These refresher drinks feature freeze-dried fruit, green tea, and even Rockstar Focus Energy, which provides a 200 milligram caffeine boost. As an added incentive, Taco Bell Live Más Café is also home of Beekeeper Coffee's horchata blend, per the brand's Instagram. The collaborated flavor is a combination of cinnamon and vanilla that's sweetened with a drop of honey.
Beekeeper Coffee is new, but quickly becoming a trailblazer
Beekeeper Coffee is a ready-to-drink coffee brand with a standard lineup of flavors that include caramel, vanilla, mocha, and black. Founded in 2023 by Fara Leff, Paul Rivera, David Creech, and Andrew and Nate Forbes, the Beekeeper team portrays a clear passion for its product, constantly finding ways to bring a fresh take to its current base of coffee lovers, as well as new audiences. To date, Beekeeper Coffee has partnered with events and festivals, as well as Portland's Moda Center during the 2024-2025 NBA season to provide basketball fans with Beekeeper coffee martinis.
Since Beekeeper Coffee debuted its line of ready-to-drink canned beverages, it's been generally well-received for its good coffee flavor, as well as its agreeably polished and pleasing look. As far as its Taco Bell horchata collab, reviews are mixed, but positive leaning, as the flavor is pleasant and easy to drink. If coffee consumers are enticed to try it themselves, each of Beekeeper's main flavors is available on its Instacart-powered website. Those hankering for Taco Bell Horchata Cold Brew, but aren't in the SoCal or Texas areas, can snag a 12-pack via Amazon. Given how allegedly tasty the horchata cold brew is, remember caffeine withdrawal is real — be mindful of your consumption rate.