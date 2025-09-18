Remembering Johnny Cash's '90s Jingle For This Iconic Fast Food Chain

Tapping into the music of the 1990s, Taco Bell has partnered with not only Johnny Cash but also Willie Nelson. Nelson's jingle was "The Woman with the Rose Tattoo," a song that told the story of a man indebted to a woman (bearing the rose tattoo) who introduced him to Taco Bell's various steak-centered products, which beefed up the value menu. These were followed by a charity album compiled by Taco Bell and released by Sony Entertainment, which featured current hits by several popular artists of the '90s including Living Colour, Enigma, and Spin Doctors. The net proceeds went to the DOSomething charity, which helps younger generations make a positive impact on the world.

Continuing in the spirit of music and charity, Taco Bell launched its Feed the Beat program in 2006. The movement offers musicians a great opportunity, including a platform for fan exposure, $500 in Taco Bell gift cards for meals while on the road, and exclusive Feed the Beat merchandise. The program has assisted in feeding major artists like Gym Class Heroes and Andrew W.K.. The club has also been extended to a limited-run Feed the Beat Record Club, capped to 300 lucky Taco Bell Rewards Club members who will receive a vinyl record of featured Feed the Beat bands.

It's hard to tell exactly how profitable the era of Cash and Nelson collaborations were for the artists or for Taco Bell itself. However, it's likely that their charming lyrics and guitar licks had a lasting impact (much like the chain's iconic Chihuahua), inspiring Taco Bell to pursue the deep connection it has to music to this day.