Remembering Johnny Cash's '90s Jingle For This Iconic Fast Food Chain
Taco Bell has been the source of some pretty iconic commercials. Even as far back as the '90s, the chain was heavily connected to the music scene and partnered with various music artists. In 1992, Taco Bell teamed up with Johnny Cash to promote its value menu, with the country star singing the jingle in its commercial. He wasn't the only artist the brand teamed with at that time; Taco Bell leaned heavily into the '90s music scene, starting with an ad featuring Little Richard.
During commercial breaks, Taco Bell's signature gong would hit, prompting Johnny Cash to sing praises of Taco Bell's many choices on its value menu. The setting was an in-ad television sitting on a windowsill, listing a few value menu items and their prices (which were originally low enough to make you cry today). The jingle played on the singer's name, encouraging anyone "with just a little cash" to head to Taco Bell, remarking about the value menu's wide selection. While it differed from Cash's usual storytelling, it was similar in the sense that the ad was simple, but effective in its delivery.
Taco Bell has a continued history of musical collaborations
Tapping into the music of the 1990s, Taco Bell has partnered with not only Johnny Cash but also Willie Nelson. Nelson's jingle was "The Woman with the Rose Tattoo," a song that told the story of a man indebted to a woman (bearing the rose tattoo) who introduced him to Taco Bell's various steak-centered products, which beefed up the value menu. These were followed by a charity album compiled by Taco Bell and released by Sony Entertainment, which featured current hits by several popular artists of the '90s including Living Colour, Enigma, and Spin Doctors. The net proceeds went to the DOSomething charity, which helps younger generations make a positive impact on the world.
Continuing in the spirit of music and charity, Taco Bell launched its Feed the Beat program in 2006. The movement offers musicians a great opportunity, including a platform for fan exposure, $500 in Taco Bell gift cards for meals while on the road, and exclusive Feed the Beat merchandise. The program has assisted in feeding major artists like Gym Class Heroes and Andrew W.K.. The club has also been extended to a limited-run Feed the Beat Record Club, capped to 300 lucky Taco Bell Rewards Club members who will receive a vinyl record of featured Feed the Beat bands.
It's hard to tell exactly how profitable the era of Cash and Nelson collaborations were for the artists or for Taco Bell itself. However, it's likely that their charming lyrics and guitar licks had a lasting impact (much like the chain's iconic Chihuahua), inspiring Taco Bell to pursue the deep connection it has to music to this day.