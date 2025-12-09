How To Jazz Up A Sushi-Style Canned Tuna Rice Bowl

If you're in the mood for tuna sushi, yet don't feel the desire to make actual rolls or are still learning to roll sushi like a pro, consider making an alternative sushi-inspired dish: a sushi-style canned tuna rice bowl. Turns out, sushi-style rice bowls can actually be made using a variety of types of canned tuna — you just need to learn the best way to prepare them. If you know the best tuna varieties, tasty tuna seasonings, and ingredients to add to your bowl, you will be able to create a delectable dish that satisfies your desire for sushi. To discover how to jazz up your sushi-style rice bowl, we reached out to Lindsay Baruch, author of the cookbook "Something Delicious," who spoke exclusively with Chowhound about the best ingredients to use to enhance the flavor of your rice bowl.

As for the kind of tuna you use, "Albacore tuna in olive oil is my choice for any canned tuna option," Baruch said. She noted that this tuna option works well when you will be adding in additional flavorings and sauces. "If you plan to not mix anything in your tuna or just add garnishes, you can opt for a higher-end tuna," Baruch said. Otherwise, you'll want to add ingredients to enhance the flavor of the canned fish; for that, Baruch had a few suggestions. "Season with mayo, soy sauce or tamari, toasted sesame oil, or even some finely chopped kimchi and kimchi juice," she said, adding, "Ponzu and yuzu kosho are also great options."