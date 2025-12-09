How To Jazz Up A Sushi-Style Canned Tuna Rice Bowl
If you're in the mood for tuna sushi, yet don't feel the desire to make actual rolls or are still learning to roll sushi like a pro, consider making an alternative sushi-inspired dish: a sushi-style canned tuna rice bowl. Turns out, sushi-style rice bowls can actually be made using a variety of types of canned tuna — you just need to learn the best way to prepare them. If you know the best tuna varieties, tasty tuna seasonings, and ingredients to add to your bowl, you will be able to create a delectable dish that satisfies your desire for sushi. To discover how to jazz up your sushi-style rice bowl, we reached out to Lindsay Baruch, author of the cookbook "Something Delicious," who spoke exclusively with Chowhound about the best ingredients to use to enhance the flavor of your rice bowl.
As for the kind of tuna you use, "Albacore tuna in olive oil is my choice for any canned tuna option," Baruch said. She noted that this tuna option works well when you will be adding in additional flavorings and sauces. "If you plan to not mix anything in your tuna or just add garnishes, you can opt for a higher-end tuna," Baruch said. Otherwise, you'll want to add ingredients to enhance the flavor of the canned fish; for that, Baruch had a few suggestions. "Season with mayo, soy sauce or tamari, toasted sesame oil, or even some finely chopped kimchi and kimchi juice," she said, adding, "Ponzu and yuzu kosho are also great options."
Tips and topping ideas for creating a sushi-style rice bowl
One of the most important foundational ingredients for your sushi bowl is your rice. If you don't have authentic sushi rice at home, you can use a budget-friendly technique to make sushi rice that involves using normal white rice and still preparing it with the proper seasonings, like rice vinegar.
If you'd like to include toppings on your sushi bowl to give it even more flavor and textural contrast, Lindsay Baruch shared several ideas. "A drizzle of spicy mayo would be a great sauce topping on this rice bowl," Baruch said, adding, "Seasonings like togarashi, furikake, or shredded seaweed will add a nice flavor and crunch." She also recommended introducing additional ingredients that create interesting textures, such as using nori strips and cucumbers for crunch. "For a creamy element, [add] spicy mayo, avocado, or maybe even a soft-boiled egg," she noted.
To round out your bowl, Baruch suggested topping it with some ingredients that will deliver freshness. "I would add sliced scallions or any crunchy pickled vegetable (like kimchi, cucumbers)," she said. If you're a sushi lover who would enjoy preparing a recipe for the best spicy tuna roll but don't have sushi-grade tuna or a desire to roll it up, simply make a sushi-style rice bowl and spice it up by adding a little sriracha to your canned tuna for a taste that's similar to the popular roll.