How To Choose The Best Cheese For Your Fondue Party

There's a reason fondue was so popular in the '70s — and we're still scratching our heads as to why the trend didn't stick around. Fondue parties are a fun, casual way to get a group together and enjoy a super-indulgent meal. That said, it can be tough to know where to start, especially if it's your first fondue party. Luckily, there's an expert at your local cheese shop. Talking to a cheesemonger can help you figure out a recipe that will get your guests dipping.

While there's nothing wrong with getting started with a traditional fondue recipe you find online, your cheesemonger's job is to be a fountain of dairy knowledge, and they can help you add some unique flair to your pot (or your slow cooker, which you can use if you don't have a fondue pot on hand). They can recommend flavor pairings that work well together and suggest cheeses that work particularly well in molten form. Don't be afraid to ask questions, share the vibe you're going for (fancy or casual, adventurous or more traditional), and ask for tips on how you can create super-smooth fondue with the ingredients they've suggested.