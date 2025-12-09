How To Choose The Best Cheese For Your Fondue Party
There's a reason fondue was so popular in the '70s — and we're still scratching our heads as to why the trend didn't stick around. Fondue parties are a fun, casual way to get a group together and enjoy a super-indulgent meal. That said, it can be tough to know where to start, especially if it's your first fondue party. Luckily, there's an expert at your local cheese shop. Talking to a cheesemonger can help you figure out a recipe that will get your guests dipping.
While there's nothing wrong with getting started with a traditional fondue recipe you find online, your cheesemonger's job is to be a fountain of dairy knowledge, and they can help you add some unique flair to your pot (or your slow cooker, which you can use if you don't have a fondue pot on hand). They can recommend flavor pairings that work well together and suggest cheeses that work particularly well in molten form. Don't be afraid to ask questions, share the vibe you're going for (fancy or casual, adventurous or more traditional), and ask for tips on how you can create super-smooth fondue with the ingredients they've suggested.
How to pick the perfect dippers for a fondue party
While cheese is typically the star at a fondue party, it's not the only thing that matters. Be sure to also ask your cheesemonger about what dippers are the right fit for the flavors you're going to blend up in the fondue pot. Offering a wide variety of breads is a classic choice for good reason. Choose crusty options like sourdough or a French baguette, and toss the cubes into the toaster oven for a few minutes so they don't fall apart when they're dunked in cheese. While bread is an obvious go-to for fondue, it's not your only option. Sliced soft pretzels, cooked tortellini, and sturdy fruit (like cubed apples) also make excellent dippers.
If you're mixing up chocolate fondue, you'll want to be sure to offer plenty of fruit, like strawberries, bananas, and cherries. Salty dippers are a smart idea too — your guests might be surprised to see bacon next to the chocolate fondue pot, but they'll be thankful for your creativity once they give it a try. Conventional cookies are usually too fragile for a fondue fork. Try cooking up bar cookies instead and slicing them into cubes for sweet chunks perfect for dipping into luscious chocolate.