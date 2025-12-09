This Brilliant Kitchen Backsplash Hack Is Easy To Place (And Remove)

There are a few things to keep in mind when you're choosing (and applying) the perfect kitchen backsplash. Apart from color, there's a wide range of backsplash materials on the market. If you're a renter looking to inflict the least damage possible, you'll likely want to go with vinyl peel-and-stick — and specifically the kind that comes as individual tiles. They're thin, flexible, and relatively cheap, so although they might not last you a decade like a real stone backsplash would, they're good for a temporary living situation, easy to remove, and can be applied on top of existing tiles or concrete walls.

Some peel-and-stick vinyl backsplashes come in the form of long sheets. However, you have to do some complicated math and measurement to make sure they fit, cutting around any electric outlets and other obstacles that may come in the way. Individual peel-and-stick tiles simplify the application process, allowing you to arrange the tiles around any obstacles or corners without as much precision or planning.

That being said, you'll still need to determine how much surface area your backsplash covers in order to know how many tiles to purchase. This is where you should decide if you just want to wallpaper your kitchen in certain areas like the backsplash, or if you want all of it done, what colors you want to mix and match, and so on. And make sure you buy a little more than strictly necessary — there's a bit of a learning curve, and no one wants to have to make a second trip to the store. On the plus side? It'll be totally satisfying to watch it all come together.