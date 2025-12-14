Update One Detail In A Kitchen To Quickly Take It From Outdated To Modern
Kitchens are usually high on the list of rooms to redo for everyone, from new homeowners to even renters who are ready to make a space their own. However, it's not the big ticket items like cabinets that you should redo — those old wood cabinets are sturdy and can be made over in many ways without a demo. And it may be that you can live just fine with the counters, even if they're not your first choice.
Often, it's the old, dingy white appliances that drag your kitchen back to the '90s, and not in a cute way. While we're a fan of antique appliances in many cases in terms of longevity and function – they just don't make 'em near as awesome as they used to, after all — we get it if stark white, faded, and scuffed fridges, dishwashers, and stoves are not your preference aesthetically. Enter, appliance paint. Yes, you can fake stainless steel appliances by way of a can of special paint, giving outdated kitchens a huge facelift on the cheap.
Don't reach just for any metallic paint, either; you'll need to grab products specifically designed to be heat-resistant and adhere to and cover enamel and sanded metal appliances. Whether you're covering white with black or stainless steel, the difference will be striking. And considering the low cost and work required, it provides a solid alternative to purchasing all new appliances.
Mask dated appliances entirely or add unique accents
While we hope colorful appliances will make a major comeback, head into any appliance store and you're mostly looking at stainless steel. Though white and black appliances were once commonplace, they're a relic now, and a dead giveaway that your kitchen isn't exactly of this era.
To avoid kitchen envy, look for spray cans or brush on paint marked as safe to apply to stove tops, ovens, dishwasher fronts, microwaves, and entire refrigerators. As you would when painting anything, lay out drop cloths to protect floors, cabinets, and counters. And use painters tape, as you'll want to carefully block off areas like microwave vents, around stove burners, and over knobs, reserving painting areas with a flat surface for paint to adhere. Scuffing up with sandpaper and thoroughly degreasing are required next steps, then carefully painting according to package instructions.
Don't want to commit to painting an entire appliance? Create accents by spray painting just knobs and handles of a stove, for example, for a little something unique to an otherwise generic stove. And if paint isn't possible or appealing, consider less permanent routes like stainless steel peel and stick vinyl wraps specifically made for dishwashers and ranges. Though these solutions aren't quite the same as a sparkly new appliance, when you're looking for an inexpensive refresh or trying to make an appliance match the others, don't underestimate the difference that paint can make.