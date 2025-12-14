Update One Detail In A Kitchen To Quickly Take It From Outdated To Modern

Kitchens are usually high on the list of rooms to redo for everyone, from new homeowners to even renters who are ready to make a space their own. However, it's not the big ticket items like cabinets that you should redo — those old wood cabinets are sturdy and can be made over in many ways without a demo. And it may be that you can live just fine with the counters, even if they're not your first choice.

Often, it's the old, dingy white appliances that drag your kitchen back to the '90s, and not in a cute way. While we're a fan of antique appliances in many cases in terms of longevity and function – they just don't make 'em near as awesome as they used to, after all — we get it if stark white, faded, and scuffed fridges, dishwashers, and stoves are not your preference aesthetically. Enter, appliance paint. Yes, you can fake stainless steel appliances by way of a can of special paint, giving outdated kitchens a huge facelift on the cheap.

Don't reach just for any metallic paint, either; you'll need to grab products specifically designed to be heat-resistant and adhere to and cover enamel and sanded metal appliances. Whether you're covering white with black or stainless steel, the difference will be striking. And considering the low cost and work required, it provides a solid alternative to purchasing all new appliances.