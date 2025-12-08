The Old Kitchen Backsplash Trend That's Slowly Creeping Back
It's said that everything old is new again, and if you're considering a renovation of an older kitchen, you may want to leave some of what's already there. While there's an old-school '90s kitchen design trend some feel should be left in the past, the wood-on-wood look is making a resurgence. This design feature is carrying over to kitchen backsplashes. For years, it's been subway tiles and more subway tiles in kitchens, but with the popularity boom of shiplap, (thank you, Joanna Gaines), wood is everywhere. As a backsplash, it can make a kitchen look everything from ultra-modern to cottage-chic.
Wood backsplash styles can be surprisingly varied. If you have a cabin or cottage style home, inserting a reclaimed wood panel can give a cozy, rustic vibe. Horizontal panels of distressed wood also work well for this style. Vertical wood panels, especially when painted white, suit a farmhouse-style kitchen, adding more interest to a traditional space. And if you're looking for cutting-edge, narrow-width wood slats are a sleek alternative for a luxury kitchen backsplash without the tile.
Why you may want to reconsider a wood backsplash
Wood backsplash isn't right for everybody and every kitchen. Keep in mind wood is not particularly low maintenance – it's very porous, easily stains from splatters, and can become warped by moisture. When installing, it has to be sealed thoroughly. You also need to wipe it down whenever it gets wet — which, let's face it, is a common occurrence in most kitchens. There's also the question of flammability. Putting a wood backsplash directly behind a cooktop or heat source requires extra caution. You may even want to review local fire codes, though the safest option is to avoid high-heat areas. Instead, consider putting wood backsplash away from water or heat sources, such as behind your coffee bar section or under open shelving.
Also consider resale value if you are contemplating a wood backsplash. In general, homeowners still prefer tile backsplashes, partly thanks to how easy it is to care for — just wipe it down. In fact, 68% of renovating homeowners chose rectangular tiles for their kitchen backsplash, according to a 2025 survey by Houzz. Even Joanna Gaines' backsplash tip for easy kitchen updates doesn't involve wood. So while wood may look striking, it's a specific style choice that isn't always practical for busy kitchens.