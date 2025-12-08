The Old Kitchen Backsplash Trend That's Slowly Creeping Back

It's said that everything old is new again, and if you're considering a renovation of an older kitchen, you may want to leave some of what's already there. While there's an old-school '90s kitchen design trend some feel should be left in the past, the wood-on-wood look is making a resurgence. This design feature is carrying over to kitchen backsplashes. For years, it's been subway tiles and more subway tiles in kitchens, but with the popularity boom of shiplap, (thank you, Joanna Gaines), wood is everywhere. As a backsplash, it can make a kitchen look everything from ultra-modern to cottage-chic.

Wood backsplash styles can be surprisingly varied. If you have a cabin or cottage style home, inserting a reclaimed wood panel can give a cozy, rustic vibe. Horizontal panels of distressed wood also work well for this style. Vertical wood panels, especially when painted white, suit a farmhouse-style kitchen, adding more interest to a traditional space. And if you're looking for cutting-edge, narrow-width wood slats are a sleek alternative for a luxury kitchen backsplash without the tile.