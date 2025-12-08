The Cult-Favorite Candy That Was Revived After Nearly 30 Years

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the late 1990s and early aughts, what would become candy cult favorites were constantly being produced, with sour candy especially evolving over the years. Major candy makers experimented with unique flavors and textures in ways that contributed to sour candies' growing popularity in the 2000s. Possibly inspired by this, the candy mint brand Altoids got in on the sour game, putting its curiously strong spin on the candy trend with Altoid Sours. Unfortunately, despite being embraced by sour snackers, Altoid Sours were discontinued in 2010. Thankfully, candy makers within the local and major industries, such as Iconic Candy, have stepped in. The latter especially has worked its retro-inspired magic and partnered with Cracker Barrel and Target to revive the product, making it once again readily available for fans.

It may seem like yesterday to some, but Altoid Sours took its first tartly toed steps into worldwide stores in 2004. Admittedly, aside from merely wanting a piece of the sour candy market, it's unclear what truly inspired those tangy little gem-shaped candies. Although the regular Altoids have maintained a tradition of minty flavors, its Sours line became more aligned with fruit and berries, with flavors like apple, mango, raspberry, and citrus. Harmonizing with Altoids' traditional packaging, the Sours products came wrapped in white paper, encased in a round tin canister rather than the rectangular tin of its predecessor. Although some, like a now-deleted Reddit commenter under an Altoid Sours appreciation post, mentioned that Sours' shape could hurt your mouth, it was also said that enduring the discomfort was worth its delicious flavor.

