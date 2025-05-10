This Classic Brand Is The Worst Store-Bought White Bread You Can Buy

When it comes to taste and texture, plain white bread might seem like a fairly standard food with not a lot of variety across the board. White bread is white bread, right? We're not talking about wagyu versus Choice graded beef here. But you might be surprised to find out that all white bread isn't the same. In fact, some brands rank much higher in quality than others.

That's exactly what we found when our team took on the task of ranking 11 popular brands of store-bought white bread. And, in a likely disappointing twist for nostalgia lovers, the classic bread that ranked last was Wonder Bread. The century-old brand just didn't deliver on flavor or texture — making us realize we enjoyed Wonder Bread much more as a 1980s kid than as an adult.

Our team thought the bread as had an odd, artificial taste and was overly sweet for what's supposed to be a more savory food. The bread also tends to stick to the roof of your mouth, which makes Wonder Bread's texture less than appealing compared to other breads. In our rankings, we sampled each bread completely plain to eliminate any variables. So, maybe you can upgrade this plain white bread with the help of a little butter or a nice smear of peanut butter and jelly. But on its own, Wonder Bread just falls short.