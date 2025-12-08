Here's How Long You Should Let Your Pie Rest For Bakery-Worthy Slices

Whether you're making a bakery-worthy blueberry pie or an apple pie with a lattice crust, serving visually appealing slices makes homemade pies all the more enjoyable. Truth be told, no home chef wants to cut into a pie and have the filling ooze out in every direction. But even if you already give your freshly baked pies ample time to rest, how long should you actually wait to cut into your next dessert for the best results?

To guarantee neat, uniform slices, allow fruit-based pies to rest for at least two hours before serving. However, the longer you wait, the easier it may be to cut and serve bakery-worthy slices. While you can certainly say goodbye to runny fruit pies by including more thickening agents in your filling, such as extra cornstarch or flour, giving your pies ample time to rest post-baking produces the best results.

Since most fruit pies already call for a small amount of starch, these specially prepared fillings need ample time to thicken and set. With two or more hours of resting time, the small amount of added starch works to absorb any excess fruit juice that may have accumulated in the oven. If you wait at least four hours or allow your pies to rest undisturbed overnight, the fruit fillings will have enough time to cool and gel, thus producing noteworthy slices. While a two- to four-hour rest might be sufficient for fruit pies, there are some tips to keep in mind for cream- and custard-based varieties.