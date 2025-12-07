The Attractive Kitchen Hardware Trend That Dresses Up Cabinets With A Nod To Nature
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're tired of your kitchen design but can't really splurge on a remodel, make your space feel renewed with an overlooked cabinet fix that can incorporate items that draw you back to nature. All you need are some cabinet handles crafted from natural materials to completely shift the energy of your space. You may even be able to find self-adhesive options that allow you to add handles with no installation required.
The millennial gray trend has prevailed since the early 2000's where homeowners opted to paint interiors with monochrome gray, leaving cabinets sterile and dull. Nature-inspired handles offer a nice juxtaposition to these modern muted layouts that could do with a little face lift. Not only does this organic upgrade give your space a unique personal touch, but it could also enliven your cabinets to align with new home decor trends. Natural features are on the rise, partly because they bring a soothing flow to the space.
To incorporate nature into your kitchen, dress up your cabinets with handles crafted from materials like wood, leather, gemstones, or hard stone like marble or granite. These materials create a calming feeling, bringing you closer to the natural world just beyond your doorstep. And if you live in a big city where parks and hiking trails are less common, this is a subtle way of creating natural energy in your home in lieu of outdoor space.
How to incorporate natural cabinet handles
Handles comprised of organic materials seamlessly blend with various kitchen themes. This is because they give off a lived-in, homely feel aligning with everything vintage to modern. If you're unsure as to what direction to take your kitchen cabinets, consider any of these unexpected cabinet styles that will upgrade any kitchen.
Amongst the near endless options, add a black and white marble handle design to pre-existing neutral-toned cabinets. Or for something a little more eccentric, make use of customized, wooden, hand-painted knobs in the shape of natural elements like mushrooms, flowers, or rocks. You'll still pull the same outdoorsy feel into the space by utilizing timber materials that also give your kitchen a playful vibe. You could even go for something delicate like white or pink quartz gemstone points.
Various products highlight both stone and wood in the same design, like this 12-Piece White Marble Stone Knob set. The same goes for metal and leather pull handles – which are chic but age nicely over time, such as this Four-Pack of Leather Drawer Pulls. Leather handles are not a new concept, but they are less common and set your kitchen apart, giving it a unique and updated feel. For those wary of porous materials, there's always the classic metal knob. But lean toward something that looks a bit more earthen and weathered. This option still gives your space that organic feel while making use of materials that are familiar to you.