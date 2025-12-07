The Attractive Kitchen Hardware Trend That Dresses Up Cabinets With A Nod To Nature

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're tired of your kitchen design but can't really splurge on a remodel, make your space feel renewed with an overlooked cabinet fix that can incorporate items that draw you back to nature. All you need are some cabinet handles crafted from natural materials to completely shift the energy of your space. You may even be able to find self-adhesive options that allow you to add handles with no installation required.

The millennial gray trend has prevailed since the early 2000's where homeowners opted to paint interiors with monochrome gray, leaving cabinets sterile and dull. Nature-inspired handles offer a nice juxtaposition to these modern muted layouts that could do with a little face lift. Not only does this organic upgrade give your space a unique personal touch, but it could also enliven your cabinets to align with new home decor trends. Natural features are on the rise, partly because they bring a soothing flow to the space.

To incorporate nature into your kitchen, dress up your cabinets with handles crafted from materials like wood, leather, gemstones, or hard stone like marble or granite. These materials create a calming feeling, bringing you closer to the natural world just beyond your doorstep. And if you live in a big city where parks and hiking trails are less common, this is a subtle way of creating natural energy in your home in lieu of outdoor space.