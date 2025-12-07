The Pantry Door Upgrade That Will Save Serious Space In Your Tiny Kitchen

Having a pantry can be a huge game-changer in terms of freeing up cabinet space for things you use daily, such as your favorite seasonings, travel mugs, and small appliances — especially in a small kitchen. Pantries also allow you to stock up on shelf-stable non-perishable items like dry goods (pasta, dried beans, flour) and a variety of must-have canned foods that can come together in a hurry for a convenient weekday meal or to feed your family on a budget.

Of course, having a pantry means having a pantry door, which can be an issue in a tiny space, as open doors take up room. This is just one reason why open shelving is one kitchen trend that will never go out of style — it opens up your space visually and reduces the number of doors that create dead space in an already limited area. However, simply opting not to have a pantry door can make your space look messy and invite in critters that might otherwise be deterred by a solid closure.

That's where low-profile door options come in handy, such as pocket doors, which glide seamlessly in and out of the walls on either side of your pantry doorway. They practically disappear when opened, giving you ample room to restock or grab things from your pantry before gliding the doors closed again. They come in hundreds of styles, including some with pretty frosted glass windows to reflect light, and locks to keep them tightly closed against kids and pets.