Why Baking Cookies On The Middle Rack Makes All The Difference (And How To Make Room For More)

Sometimes how you do something can make all the difference. You can railroad others' ideas during a conversation to force your desired outcome or muscle your way into a yoga pose, which you might pay for later, or you can approach things with a degree of thoughtfulness and care which will likely lead to the most positive results. The same is true for baking. You can shove cookies into the oven and then declare them baked (or overbaked, as the case might be), or you can think about how to maximize the tools you have — in this case, your oven.

As simplistic as it sounds, oven rack positioning can have a huge impact on the texture and overall baking and browning of your cookies. Since ovens have heat sources both at the bottom and the top, the ideal place to position your cookie trays is right smack in the middle. This way, the rising heat towards the top of the oven showers the dough with enough warmth to make the tops golden, while the heat from the bottom is simultaneously caramelizing and baking the underside of each cookie.