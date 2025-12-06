The Affordable Secret To Perfect Burger Patties Is Just $1.25 At Dollar Tree

When it comes to building the perfect burger, every part matters — the type of meat, the toppings, and even the freshness of the bun. But one aspect people don't always consider is the consistency of the patties' shape, which is one of the biggest burger mistakes you can make. To make sure every burger is the same size, you can use the handy Cooking Concepts Hamburger Patty Press, which costs just $1.25 at Dollar Tree.

Consistent patty shape is important when making burgers because it impacts how evenly the burgers cook. When you shape the patties by hand, you're more likely to end up with patties of different weights and thicknesses, which means some will cook quicker than others. That's the importance of using a burger press: You can ensure the patties remain the right size for the bun and that they're all cooked to the same degree of doneness. Another essential tool to properly form patties is a food scale, so you can make sure each burger patty is made with the same weight of ground meat.