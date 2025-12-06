The Affordable Secret To Perfect Burger Patties Is Just $1.25 At Dollar Tree
When it comes to building the perfect burger, every part matters — the type of meat, the toppings, and even the freshness of the bun. But one aspect people don't always consider is the consistency of the patties' shape, which is one of the biggest burger mistakes you can make. To make sure every burger is the same size, you can use the handy Cooking Concepts Hamburger Patty Press, which costs just $1.25 at Dollar Tree.
Consistent patty shape is important when making burgers because it impacts how evenly the burgers cook. When you shape the patties by hand, you're more likely to end up with patties of different weights and thicknesses, which means some will cook quicker than others. That's the importance of using a burger press: You can ensure the patties remain the right size for the bun and that they're all cooked to the same degree of doneness. Another essential tool to properly form patties is a food scale, so you can make sure each burger patty is made with the same weight of ground meat.
This affordable patty press has good reviews
Although there aren't too many reviews on the Dollar Tree website, the handful of reviews that exist are positive ones. This burger press is 5.25 inches in diameter and 2 inches deep, making it ideal for creating proportionate patties that fit between standard buns. One Dollar Tree reviewer notes that the "patty comes out easily with a tap" and that the size of the press leaves room for shrinkage. Once you put those perfectly-formed patties on the heat, avoid pressing down on the burgers and let them maintain their juices as they cook.
To make sure the patties don't leave any stubborn, sticky residue on the press, you can always spray the surface with a bit of cooking spray. You'll want to take care of it, since this tool is made from plastic, and the Dollar Tree website doesn't specify whether it's dishwasher-safe. It's probably best to hand-wash this piece of equipment to avoid any warping or damage from the dishwasher. But in all fairness, this is a small price to pay for a $1.25 kitchen tool.