Why Pressing Down On Your Burger Patties While Cooking Is A No-Go

Burger night is one of the best nights of the week, or of whatever cadence at which you observe the cherished culinary tradition. The most frequent celebrants have likely already mastered mixing their meat, seasoning it to perfection, and forming ground beef patties for maximum tenderness. But there is still one major burger making mistake that even our beefiest butter hack can't fix: pressing the patties.

Tempting as it may be to make like the models in your local hardware store circular and smush those patties, step away from the spatula. The best and most common compliment a burger can receive is in regard to its juiciness. International smashburgers aside (a totally different cuisine category with a specified title for a reason), all pressing does is compress your carefully blended, flavored, and shaped meat, ejecting its precious moisture and rendering what could have been a real beauty of a burger into a dense, dry puck. Your only reward for pressing will be a live view of all that liquid escaping. And not only has nobody ever marveled over a burger's density, but dryness is the item's chief complaint. Fortunately, the best thing you can do to stave it off and collect those juicy accolades is literally nothing. Just don't press down on your beef patties.