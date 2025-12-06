The Los Angeles Hidden Gem Serving Up Amazing Chicken Wings

Los Angeles' Koreatown neighborhood is laden with amazing Korean fried chicken places, including Chimmelier, which is home to some of the city's best fried chicken wings (it has understandably become incredibly popular over the years). Over the past 10 years I've lived in Los Angeles, when the line is too long at all these trending restaurants, there's one hidden gem I frequent that reliably serves amazing fried chicken wings with little to no wait at all.

77 Kentucky is one of my go-to spots for a comfort meal after a difficult workweek, especially when I first moved here fresh out of journalism school from the East Coast with little to no money and an insatiable appetite for wings. Since then, I've never had to wait long or pay much for a delicious meal from 77 Kentucky. It's tucked away in a small plaza that's difficult to see and even more difficult to find parking in. Located just below Wilshire Boulevard along Vermont Ave, this counter service restaurant is one of Los Angeles' best kept secrets. The mom-and-pop Korean chicken shop is great for to-go orders, but the best experience comes from dining in on one of the bar stools in 77 Kentucky's small dining room.