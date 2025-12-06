The Los Angeles Hidden Gem Serving Up Amazing Chicken Wings
Los Angeles' Koreatown neighborhood is laden with amazing Korean fried chicken places, including Chimmelier, which is home to some of the city's best fried chicken wings (it has understandably become incredibly popular over the years). Over the past 10 years I've lived in Los Angeles, when the line is too long at all these trending restaurants, there's one hidden gem I frequent that reliably serves amazing fried chicken wings with little to no wait at all.
77 Kentucky is one of my go-to spots for a comfort meal after a difficult workweek, especially when I first moved here fresh out of journalism school from the East Coast with little to no money and an insatiable appetite for wings. Since then, I've never had to wait long or pay much for a delicious meal from 77 Kentucky. It's tucked away in a small plaza that's difficult to see and even more difficult to find parking in. Located just below Wilshire Boulevard along Vermont Ave, this counter service restaurant is one of Los Angeles' best kept secrets. The mom-and-pop Korean chicken shop is great for to-go orders, but the best experience comes from dining in on one of the bar stools in 77 Kentucky's small dining room.
What makes 77 Kentucky's wings so good?
Chicken is the name of the game at 77 Kentucky, which serves both boneless and bone-in wings as well as hefty chicken sandwiches and burgers. Wings are served in what can only be described as a trough — an elongated metal dish filled to the brim with sticky chicken and crispy french fries. The presentation is one of my favorite parts of 77 Kentucky; the fries marinate in the same sauce that lathers the chicken. 77 Kentucky manages to keep its wings incredibly crispy, even after being drenched in the sauce of your choice. The food also travels fairly well if you want to take it to go, but is best served hot and fresh out of the fryer.
Flavor options are abundant at 77 Kentucky, rivaling in number even Wingstop's assortment of flavor options. Choose between original fried, soy garlic, honey butter, sweet & spicy, barbecue, Buffalo and lemon pepper, or one of the two dry-rub seasonings, Old Bay and lemon pepper. It's a tough showdown, but my personal favorite is the soy garlic with its salty and umami flavors combined in a light brown sauce. You should also try the sweet & spicy wings lathered in a vibrant red, spicy gochujang sauce for a little more kick.
What to get with your chicken wings
77 Kentucky's wings come in bundles of five, eight, 16, or 24 — and are addictive enough to make you wish you ordered the larger size. Every order of wings comes with a choice of side: fries, Korean pickled radish, coleslaw, or tanghulu (skewers of fruit coated in a melted sugar syrup). The regular french fries are my personal favorite; they're cooked a little longer than usual for a bit more crunch and dipped in the same sweet sauce that covers the chicken. Wedge fries are also available if you prefer a little more heft from your potato, or upgrade your french fries to 77 fries topped with melted cheese, grilled onions, diced pickles, and a house sauce. Customers dining in can also order a Sapporo or soju, making 77 Kentucky a great spot to grab a bite and a drink at the same time. After all, there's no better combo than great Korean fried chicken, fries, and an ice cold beer.