The Genius Way To Add More Spice And Flavor To Your Fried Chicken

Fried chicken is serious business. We love it so much, over 5 billion servings of fried chicken meals are sold every year in the United States alone — and that's just counting servings sold at quick-service restaurants. We don't know exactly how much homemade fried chicken the country eats every year, but we can be sure that a lot of us take it seriously enough to obsess over perfecting it. We get tips from expert chefs on how to upgrade fried chicken, fiddle around with different seasonings and sauces, and even swap regular flour for another kind to get the crispiest chicken possible.

Another way to boost the flavor of fried chicken is by adding a few extra ingredients to the frying oil. One method starts by tossing some garlic into your oil until it browns a little, making sure to remove it before it burns. Follow this up by adding onions, scallions, and sliced jalapeños, cover your cooking oil with a lid, then cook everything on medium-low heat for about six to eight minutes. This loads the oil with sweetness, spice, and earthiness that completely coats the chicken, packing each bite with a ton of flavor. The aromatics don't even have to go to waste if you use the fried veggies as toppings for the chicken, which adds all that delicious caramelization you get from the Maillard reaction to the overall flavor profile. The best part about this technique is you don't need to stick with the above ingredients; if you want to experiment with other kinds of spices, you totally can.