Growing This Beautiful Edible Vine Could Wreck Your Garden (And Break The Law)

Vine plants can be a great way to make your garden look beautiful while covering your fence, softening the noise coming from the loud neighbors next door, and providing natural shade. Depending on what you decide to grow, there are certain fruits and vegetables that will thrive in your shade garden if given the proper chance. But finding the right vine plant is more important than you think. Make the wrong choice, and you might end up with far more work than you ever planned in the first place, or even face legal issues.

Kudzu (Pueraria montana) is an edible vine from China and Japan that has several uses, including food and tea preparations. It reached the U.S. in the late 19th century and was initially brought in for home adornment, cattle grazing, and erosion control, but it quickly became invasive. To learn more about kudzu growth, we spoke with Kevin Folta, PhD, a professor of horticultural sciences at the University of Florida.

"Kudzu is known as the 'vine that ate the South' because it knows no limits," said Folta. The plant earned its name for a reason, as it can grow at an astonishing rate of up to one foot per day. It currently spreads over about 7.4 million acres in the southern U.S. and is banned or classified as a noxious weed in 13 states, including Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi. Folta noted, "While federal law no longer designates kudzu as noxious, various state laws forbid its sale and planting."