We Tried TikTok's Dr Pepper Margarita, And It Didn't Live Up To The Hype
Experimentation is one of the best parts of mixology; going on an adventure with ingredients is at the very core of cocktail making. This idea dates back to the 1800s, when an unnamed bartender allegedly combined what they had available: sugar, spirits, water, and bitters, creating one of the first cocktails. So, it's no surprise that today, TikTok users are doing the same, giving rise to the Dr Pepper margarita. We tried it to see if it lived up to the hype, and unfortunately, we agree with others who felt the combination was pretty "meh." The flavors were easy to drink, but ultimately unimpressive. Thankfully, there are ways to improve it, including one inspired by a uniquely Texan Dr Pepper recipe.
To make the viral recipe, at-home mixologists combine the classic margarita ingredients of tequila, triple sec, and lime juice into a shaker with ice. After transferring it into a salt-rimmed glass, the cocktail is filled the rest of the way with Dr Pepper. The idea is that the citrus notes of the lime and triple sec, combined with tequila, bring a complementary complexity that enhances the spicy, cherry, and vanilla flavors of your chosen Dr Pepper. It's worth noting that, as fast-catching as the Dr Pepper margarita is, this isn't the first time it's gained popularity. In 2020, it was a featured drink flavor at Houston-area Taco Cabanas during its MargaritaPalooza event, even though its customers say the chain pours the worst margaritas.
Ways to elevate the controversial Dr Pepper margarita
The reviews of the Dr Pepper margarita are mixed. One TikTok user professed their love for it, calling it a dangerous combination. However, another user only gave it a rating of 1.8 out of 10. Although their critique is a bit harsh, the disappointment is understandable. While the idea sounds like it might work, we tried it and found that the bold flavors of tequila and Dr Pepper actually cancel each other out. Some commenters compared the taste to a batanga, a three-ingredient cocktail made from Mexican Coke and tequila. So, those who want something smooth and easy to drink could find a friend here.
There are also ways to enhance the Dr Pepper margarita. Some opt to add in cherries and a rim of Tajín, for a game-changing boost of tartness and sweet heat. However, in our research, we found that the most interesting take on this was in the way Texans drink the 27-spiced soda — hot. Unfortunately, the tequila remains a bit muted when mixed with the hot soda. Still, the heat brings out the earthier, sweeter spices like cinnamon and vanilla, which pair beautifully with triple sec's citrus notes, making it a comforting favorite — especially during the holidays.