We Tried TikTok's Dr Pepper Margarita, And It Didn't Live Up To The Hype

Experimentation is one of the best parts of mixology; going on an adventure with ingredients is at the very core of cocktail making. This idea dates back to the 1800s, when an unnamed bartender allegedly combined what they had available: sugar, spirits, water, and bitters, creating one of the first cocktails. So, it's no surprise that today, TikTok users are doing the same, giving rise to the Dr Pepper margarita. We tried it to see if it lived up to the hype, and unfortunately, we agree with others who felt the combination was pretty "meh." The flavors were easy to drink, but ultimately unimpressive. Thankfully, there are ways to improve it, including one inspired by a uniquely Texan Dr Pepper recipe.

To make the viral recipe, at-home mixologists combine the classic margarita ingredients of tequila, triple sec, and lime juice into a shaker with ice. After transferring it into a salt-rimmed glass, the cocktail is filled the rest of the way with Dr Pepper. The idea is that the citrus notes of the lime and triple sec, combined with tequila, bring a complementary complexity that enhances the spicy, cherry, and vanilla flavors of your chosen Dr Pepper. It's worth noting that, as fast-catching as the Dr Pepper margarita is, this isn't the first time it's gained popularity. In 2020, it was a featured drink flavor at Houston-area Taco Cabanas during its MargaritaPalooza event, even though its customers say the chain pours the worst margaritas.