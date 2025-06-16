This Tex-Mex Chain Is Pouring The Worst Margaritas, According To Customers
A good margarita can be hard to come by, and this Tex-Mex chain restaurant is not the place to go for this cocktail. Chowhound has compiled a list of chain restaurant margaritas ranked based on customer reviews, and Taco Cabana has taken last place for worst margarita. A margarita shouldn't be too hard to get right, especially if you're following the 3-2-1 ratio. Unfortunately, Taco Cabana has managed to make the seemingly impossible into its bartending reality. Many customers have complained of the margarita having a chemical-like taste or just a weird flavor overall. From our findings, this is not the way a margarita should taste — even from a chain restaurant.
While Taco Cabana has an extensive list of margarita flavors to choose from along with happy hour deals, based on reviews, it's best to avoid them. The perfect margarita recipe includes tequila, fresh lime juice, orange liqueur, and a salt rim. At Taco Cabana, customers have complained of the cocktail being too syrupy or artificial-tasting. Whether or not the chain uses fresh ingredients is uncertain, but according to customers, it doesn't seem like it.
How Taco Cabana's margaritas compare to other chains
Creating our list of worst to best chain restaurant margaritas involved reading through a lot of customer reviews, but we looked for a few key factors to perfect the ranking. The quality and ratio of the margarita, the serving size, and the experience were all a part of the strategy. Taco Cabana did not deliver in any of these categories, giving it the last spot.
The best margarita on this list went to P.F. Chang's, with customers claiming that the drink embodies the perfect balance of sweet and salty. When going to a chain restaurant, you may not be expecting top-quality cocktails, but you're probably hoping for something halfway decent. Whether you like classic, frozen, or flavored, a margarita can be customized in many ways, and chain restaurants have tried them all. There were many chains in our ranking that customers gave solid reviews for, but Taco Cabana is a margarita that should be avoided.