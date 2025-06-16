This Tex-Mex Chain Is Pouring The Worst Margaritas, According To Customers

A good margarita can be hard to come by, and this Tex-Mex chain restaurant is not the place to go for this cocktail. Chowhound has compiled a list of chain restaurant margaritas ranked based on customer reviews, and Taco Cabana has taken last place for worst margarita. A margarita shouldn't be too hard to get right, especially if you're following the 3-2-1 ratio. Unfortunately, Taco Cabana has managed to make the seemingly impossible into its bartending reality. Many customers have complained of the margarita having a chemical-like taste or just a weird flavor overall. From our findings, this is not the way a margarita should taste — even from a chain restaurant.

While Taco Cabana has an extensive list of margarita flavors to choose from along with happy hour deals, based on reviews, it's best to avoid them. The perfect margarita recipe includes tequila, fresh lime juice, orange liqueur, and a salt rim. At Taco Cabana, customers have complained of the cocktail being too syrupy or artificial-tasting. Whether or not the chain uses fresh ingredients is uncertain, but according to customers, it doesn't seem like it.