What You Should Know Before Installing Dark Kitchen Countertops

Replacing the countertops in your kitchen is a huge, complex process. It's also an opportunity to infuse your space with some fresh style and personality, whether you're remodeling the kitchen in your new home or replacing the counters in a home you've loved for decades. Of course, since this is a fairly intrusive and expensive upgrade, it's important to consider all the pros and cons of your first choice — especially if it happens to be dark-colored or black countertops.

Some believe choosing dark countertops is one of the worst kitchen design choices you can make, but this really depends on the rest of your space and how you actually use your kitchen. Dark countertops have a lot of pros, from giving your kitchen a sophisticated, dramatic, modern feel to easily hiding stains, scuffs, and scratches. This means your kitchen looks tidy and spotless for longer between cleanings, an advantage if you have little ones who love to "help" make dinner by banging spoons on the counter.

Of course, hiding spills and stains can also be a disadvantage. An accidentally neglected puddle of apple juice can dry into a sticky mess that attracts ants, which are often hard to spot against a dark counter. Dark counters can also make your space feel heavy or unbalanced, particularly if you fall prey to the biggest mistake you can make with kitchen cabinets by choosing based on trends rather than what balances out your countertops.