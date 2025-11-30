The Biggest Kitchen Cabinet Mistake You Should Try To Avoid At All Costs

Waking up to a kitchen straight out of a magazine spread can fill your days with pride. It's sure to be stylish, sought-after, and designer-approved, making you the envy of anyone who sets foot in your house. But, before you start picking up the hammer and drill to copy the popular styles, make sure to stop and think. Sure, it's appealing right now, but the biggest kitchen cabinet mistake you should avoid at all costs is following trends. For one, the longevity of trends can be unpredictable. A few months from now, everyone might start doing something different, leading you to question, "did I make the right decision?"

There's nothing bad about drooling over what's hot this season, but it's not always a sustainable — not to mention economical — choice if you're trying to avoid a remodel down the line. When we asked kitchen remodel experts what trends are actually timeless, many of them mentioned staying true to your personal taste can be the most timeless move there is. This might be a controversial take, but even Shaker-style cabinets — the kitchen cabinet style that has stayed stylish for over 200 years — aren't as timeless if you want something bolder with more flair. At the end of the day, your home, your rules. Trends are fleeting, but if you make your space an extension of who you are, that's a truly timeless design.