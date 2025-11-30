The Biggest Kitchen Cabinet Mistake You Should Try To Avoid At All Costs
Waking up to a kitchen straight out of a magazine spread can fill your days with pride. It's sure to be stylish, sought-after, and designer-approved, making you the envy of anyone who sets foot in your house. But, before you start picking up the hammer and drill to copy the popular styles, make sure to stop and think. Sure, it's appealing right now, but the biggest kitchen cabinet mistake you should avoid at all costs is following trends. For one, the longevity of trends can be unpredictable. A few months from now, everyone might start doing something different, leading you to question, "did I make the right decision?"
There's nothing bad about drooling over what's hot this season, but it's not always a sustainable — not to mention economical — choice if you're trying to avoid a remodel down the line. When we asked kitchen remodel experts what trends are actually timeless, many of them mentioned staying true to your personal taste can be the most timeless move there is. This might be a controversial take, but even Shaker-style cabinets — the kitchen cabinet style that has stayed stylish for over 200 years — aren't as timeless if you want something bolder with more flair. At the end of the day, your home, your rules. Trends are fleeting, but if you make your space an extension of who you are, that's a truly timeless design.
How to add your own flair to kitchen cabinets
Adding your own flair to kitchen cabinets sounds easy, but applying it is another story — especially if you don't know which aesthetic you want. Color is a great place to start, so select a color palette; it could be something that reminds you of spring or the same hues that fill your wardrobe. Try giving extra attention to the hardware, too; little touches can make a big difference. Peruse the vintage weekend market in your city and see if you can discover cool knobs that call out to you, or visit local shops and artists who can offer equally unique pieces.
Although contradictory, you can also look at past or current trends to see if anything strikes your fancy. You might learn a thing or two about what you want, but don't limit yourself to one style. You can incorporate various elements from different styles if that seems more like you. Focusing on functionality can be a great move, too. For instance, if you want an accessible storage space to display your kitchenware that can double as decor, open shelves might be more to your liking.
Don't stop at the kitchen cabinets. Add small, snazzy touches, such as a quirky rug a friend gifted you, a stylish vase you got from a trip to Greece, or refrigerator magnets you've been collecting for years. Introducing personal keepsakes to your space is the secret to making kitchens feel cozy and curated to who you are.