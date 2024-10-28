How To Cook Frozen Bone Marrow The Right Way

Bone marrow, that rich and buttery goodness hidden inside bones, has become so popular lately that it's now commonly found on high-end restaurant menus. But despite its newfound popularity, it is actually far from a modern invention. It dates back to ancient times when early humans would store the bones of their prey for weeks and then crack them open to eat the nutrient-rich marrow inside.

Today, bone marrow is usually served as a roasted bone split in half, with the creamy marrow scooped out and savored either as an appetizer spread on a grilled piece of bread, or even as a side dish alongside a hearty and flavorful steak cut. And while it may not be an everyday meal, it doesn't require extensive culinary knowledge to prepare. As a matter of fact, all you need is the right recipe. With frozen bones available at nearly every local butcher shop or grocery store, you can easily transform them into a delicious treat with just the right seasoning and roasting.