How To Cook Frozen Bone Marrow The Right Way
Bone marrow, that rich and buttery goodness hidden inside bones, has become so popular lately that it's now commonly found on high-end restaurant menus. But despite its newfound popularity, it is actually far from a modern invention. It dates back to ancient times when early humans would store the bones of their prey for weeks and then crack them open to eat the nutrient-rich marrow inside.
Today, bone marrow is usually served as a roasted bone split in half, with the creamy marrow scooped out and savored either as an appetizer spread on a grilled piece of bread, or even as a side dish alongside a hearty and flavorful steak cut. And while it may not be an everyday meal, it doesn't require extensive culinary knowledge to prepare. As a matter of fact, all you need is the right recipe. With frozen bones available at nearly every local butcher shop or grocery store, you can easily transform them into a delicious treat with just the right seasoning and roasting.
How to properly thaw the frozen bone marrow
The secret to preparing a mouthwatering bone marrow dish begins with making the right pick at the market. Seek out marrow that has a faint pink color and is free of meat bits. This is why a trusty supplier is a real lifesaver sometimes. Once you lay your hands on some high-quality marrow, ideally a specific large bone cut in half, it's time to thaw it like a champ, without losing any of those tasty flavors.
To do this, simply place the frozen bones on a plate and let them defrost slowly in the refrigerator overnight. Even if your stomach is growling and the wait feels like an eternity, the final result will be well worth the wait! This slow-thawing method is crucial because it helps preserve the marrow's spongy texture. Thawing at room temperature, on the other hand, can lead to uneven defrosting, which may compromise the consistency of the marrow and affect the overall flavor.
Cooking time!
Once the bone marrow has fully thawed, it's time to heat things up. Preheat your oven from 350 to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and let it warm up for about 15 to 20 minutes. Meanwhile, give the bone a quick wash under cold water to eliminate any lingering ice crystals. If the bones aren't already split in half, grab an old knife and cut them lengthwise, while carefully scraping off any leftover meat bits clinging to sides.
When that's all done, place the bones with the marrow side facing up on a foil-lined baking sheet, and generously sprinkle sea salt over them. And if you're in the mood to experiment with your seasoning, consider adding a sprinkle of freshly ground black pepper or a hint of garlic powder for an extra kick. After you season it to match your taste, let the bone marrow roast for about 20 minutes until the tops have turned golden brown and begun pulling away from the bones. At this point, the only thing left to do is grab a slice of freshly roasted bread, slather on that rich marrow, and savor every bite!