This Affordable Walmart 12-Piece Dinnerware Set Looks Like It Came From Anthropologie

High-quality dinnerware can be pricey. But if you know where to look, whether you snag an affordable kitchen find at Costco or Walmart, then you'll come away with exactly what you need without overspending. Brands with unique houseware like Anthropologie are a good place to find long-lasting sets, but even just a bundle of stoneware appetizer plates can set you back nearly $50. Enter Walmart, the largest grocery store chain in the U.S. and an unexpected competitor to Anthropologie's pricey dinnerware, where you can find stoneware dinner pieces — a set of 12, which serves four people — for under $40.

Not everyone needs a large dinnerware set. If you're only hosting a few people, then this four-person set is perfect. Walmart might not be the first place you look for high-end dinnerware, but the brand sells an Oneida Entertain 365 12-Piece Artisanal Stoneware Dinnerware Set for just $39.99 (though it's been on sale for as low as $26). It comes with four dinner plates, four salad plates, and four all-purpose bowls that are great for some soup or an ice cream treat after dinner. The set comes in solid earth tones of blue and green, or a lightly-patterned cream-colored tone with blue-gray lines along the plates' edges. The dishes stack nicely and are heavy duty, too, so they're easy to store.