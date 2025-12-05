This Affordable Walmart 12-Piece Dinnerware Set Looks Like It Came From Anthropologie
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
High-quality dinnerware can be pricey. But if you know where to look, whether you snag an affordable kitchen find at Costco or Walmart, then you'll come away with exactly what you need without overspending. Brands with unique houseware like Anthropologie are a good place to find long-lasting sets, but even just a bundle of stoneware appetizer plates can set you back nearly $50. Enter Walmart, the largest grocery store chain in the U.S. and an unexpected competitor to Anthropologie's pricey dinnerware, where you can find stoneware dinner pieces — a set of 12, which serves four people — for under $40.
Not everyone needs a large dinnerware set. If you're only hosting a few people, then this four-person set is perfect. Walmart might not be the first place you look for high-end dinnerware, but the brand sells an Oneida Entertain 365 12-Piece Artisanal Stoneware Dinnerware Set for just $39.99 (though it's been on sale for as low as $26). It comes with four dinner plates, four salad plates, and four all-purpose bowls that are great for some soup or an ice cream treat after dinner. The set comes in solid earth tones of blue and green, or a lightly-patterned cream-colored tone with blue-gray lines along the plates' edges. The dishes stack nicely and are heavy duty, too, so they're easy to store.
Customers seem to love the Walmart dinnerware set
For the price, this dinnerware set is hard to beat, but once you read the reviews, it seems people are genuinely happy with the product's quality. The set has 83 ratings and an average of 4.8 out of five stars, and it doesn't have any one-star reviews. Customers highlight how well-packaged the dinner plates come, with one person saying no dishes had even a single scratch. Others love the muted colors; the plates add a little something extra but aren't overly bright. Plus, the plates are dishwasher safe and scratch-resistant, so they're easy to clean and keep their color well.
At full price, the dinnerware breaks down to just $10 per serving set — one dinner plate, one salad plate, and one bowl — which means you can even purchase two whole sets without breaking the bank. Each full set of 12 weighs 16 pounds, so you should store the dinnerware on a durable, stable shelf. If you need more than four servings, Walmart also has an Elama Gia stoneware set that serves six available in cream for $80 (it drops to $50 during sales). And if you do have your heart set on pricier pieces, you can always mix and match individual plates and bowls with less expensive items to save money in another way.