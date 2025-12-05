These Are The Worst Type Of Apples To Use For Apple Pie

There's nothing like biting into a sweet Honeycrisp apple — but are the same apples we love to eat the right ones for a pie? As it turns out, different varieties have different purposes, and your favorite kind to chop up over your morning oatmeal may not be the best option for baking. Choosing the right type of apple — or, at least, staying away from the worst ones, like Red Delicious — can have a profound effect on the outcome of your bake, potentially taking an otherwise great pie downhill, fast.

Red Delicious apples are super sweet, so you might assume they'd be perfect for a dessert like pie, but they break down far too quickly and can become bland when heated. They also contain less pectin than other varieties, like Granny Smiths, meaning you could end up with a runny (as opposed to rich and robust) pie filling. These characteristics make them terrible candidates for baking.

Besides Red Delicious, using Mutsu and Envy apples will also make for a subpar pie. Like the former, Mutsu apples present a textural problem — they can get a bit grainy in the oven, making them a poor choice for your ideally velvety apple pie filling. Envy apples suffer from a similar issue: Heat causes them to turn mushy.