Fast Food Chains With Tater Tots On The Menu

Tater tots are arguably one of the best ways to enjoy spuds. They're made from grated potatoes, which are usually combined with seasonings and flour, then shaped into those classic cylindrical nuggets we know and love. While you can make them at home or grab a bag from the grocery store freezer, there are plenty of fast food places to place an order.

If you're looking for true, traditional tater tots, then there are surprisingly only a handful of fast food restaurants that offer them. A couple of places offer tater tot-like menu items, such as Bojangles' Bo-tato Rounds, which have onion in them. In other cases, restaurants offer hash browns, which are essentially the same as tater tots but in flat patty form. For this list, we stuck to items that we felt fit the bill, regardless of whether they had a handful of extra ingredients or a slightly different name.