Fast Food Chains With Tater Tots On The Menu
Tater tots are arguably one of the best ways to enjoy spuds. They're made from grated potatoes, which are usually combined with seasonings and flour, then shaped into those classic cylindrical nuggets we know and love. While you can make them at home or grab a bag from the grocery store freezer, there are plenty of fast food places to place an order.
If you're looking for true, traditional tater tots, then there are surprisingly only a handful of fast food restaurants that offer them. A couple of places offer tater tot-like menu items, such as Bojangles' Bo-tato Rounds, which have onion in them. In other cases, restaurants offer hash browns, which are essentially the same as tater tots but in flat patty form. For this list, we stuck to items that we felt fit the bill, regardless of whether they had a handful of extra ingredients or a slightly different name.
Sonic
If you just want a classic, no-frills order of tater tots, then head to Sonic. The tots are deep-fried and seasoned with salt, and Sonic offers three sizing options depending on how many you're in the mood for. If you want, you can also spice up the tots with a bunch of add-on choices such as chili, cheese, jalapeños, and diced onions. In a Reddit poll about whether Sonic's tater tots or fries were better, the tater tots won, so they're worth trying if you haven't yet.
Burger King
Burger King has two versions of tater tots. The Potato Bites are essentially just classic tots, which Burger King describes as soft yet crunchy. They are available all day, including on the breakfast menu, which is usually served until 10:30 a.m. The other Burger King tot option is its Cheesy Tots, which are just tater tots filled with cheese. But the downside is the Cheesy Tots are not a permanent menu item — Burger King brings them back occasionally, so keep an eye out for when they return.
Domino's Pizza
While Domino's is more fast casual than fast food, if you're craving loaded tater tots, then this is the best place to go. The chain has a separate loaded tots section on its menu, and it offers three types: Philly Cheese Steak Loaded Tots, Cheddar Bacon Loaded Tots, and Melty 3-Cheese Loaded Tots. Interestingly, the chain does not offer a plain, classic tater tots option, but you could potentially try ordering them depending on your location.
The tots tend to receive mixed reviews from customers, with some saying they're not crispy enough in the center and have too much oil, while others say those less-crispy tater tots are what make them so good.
Arby's
Arby's has a dish very similar to tater tots but just slightly bigger. They're called Potato Cakes, and they have the same texture and ingredients as tater tots — crispy shredded potatoes that are fried to golden brown — but there are fewer in an order due to their bigger size. They're available in two, three, or four-piece orders.
Arby's previously ran the Potato Cakes as a special, but in early 2025, the in-demand item made a permanent menu return. Now that the cakes are on the menu, it's unclear if Arby's will ever launch a true tiny tater tot, but customers don't seem to mind; they rave about the Potato Cakes, with some saying that's the only reason they visit the chain.
Burger Street
If you live in Oklahoma City or Dallas and a tater tot craving hits, then you better head to Burger Street. This Southern-based fast food chain only has 16 locations between the two cities, so it's limited to specific geographic areas, but it does offer classic tater tots. And if you're in the area and have never tried it, customers say it's worth the extra stop as it's "one of the better burger joints in town," according to Reddit.
Taco Time
Taco Time is the only spot on this list that refers to its tater tots as fries. The chain's Mexi-Fries are essentially just seasoned tater tots. If you're looking for something a little more filling, the Stuffed Mexi-Fries are loaded with cheddar cheese and jalapeños for a hint of heat, though that strays from the classic tater tot flavor. Customers love the seasoning blend, and this snack is best enjoyed with the chain's hot sauce, five alarm sauce, or classic ranch. The one downside: You have to be on the western side of the United States to enjoy these, with most Taco Time locations in the Northwest.
Dunkin'
Technically, Dunkin' considers this potato side dish to be hash browns, but since the main difference between a hash brown and a tater tot is its shape, we're calling them tater tots. The potatoes are small, round, and bite-sized, and they're seasoned and fried — all the makings of a tater tot. Dunkin' recommends either enjoying them on their own or adding them to your favorite breakfast sandwich. If you want to make a copycat version at home, you only need three seasonings: sage, parsley, and garlic.
Chick-fil-A
In a similar vein to Dunkin', Chick-fil-A's hash browns are definitely more like tater tots. The chain offers hash browns on its breakfast menu, but they're just tiny, deep-fried potato rounds (or medallions as Chick-fil-A calls them) that more closely resemble tots. Chick-fil-A might win for the most tater tots per order; the side dish comes with an average of 12 to 15 rounds, according to alleged employees in a Reddit thread. If you're lucky, you'll get a couple more.
Bojangles
Bojangles sells its own version of tater tots that set it apart from other chains. They're called Bo-tato Rounds, which are similar in texture and size to classic tater tots, but they have just one added ingredient: onion. It seems the small addition makes a big difference in flavor, because according to customers, the Bo-tato Rounds are one of Bojangles' best menu items. "It's the potato rounds that won me over ... I'm addicted," one person wrote on Reddit.
Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box is on the list, but with an asterisk. The chain is known for running tater tot specialties; however, it doesn't offer the snack as a regular menu item. It's worth keeping an eye out for options like the Sauced and Loaded Tots, Jalapeño Ranch Tots, or Cheddar Bacon Tots, which could make a comeback at any time. But unfortunately, you can't just run to your nearest location and order them whenever you want.