The 3 Seasonings You Need For Copycat Dunkin' Hash Browns
Dunkin' isn't just known for its coffee and donuts. Hash browns have been a menu favorite since their initial release back in 2008. In fact, we even ranked them as the best fast food hash browns out there because of the unique seasoning and incredible flavor. Hash browns are an easy dish to make at home, and if you're looking to try and recreate the delicious ones from Dunkin', there are three seasonings you cannot forget. While Dunkin' has never officially released the full recipe, the key ingredients you'll need for a copycat version are sage, parsley, and garlic.
Typical hash browns are usually only seasoned with salt and pepper, which is why the ones on the Dunkin' menu stick out. To make them yourself, you can follow any hash brown recipe and switch out the seasonings with the ones that Dunkin' uses. Getting the exact flavor profile may be difficult without knowing the optimal ratio, but these hash browns should come out tasting pretty similar to the real thing.
What other ingredients might Dunkin' be using in its hash browns?
While Dunkin' may be keeping its recipe a secret, the public has come up with some guesses as to what other seasonings may be used. Some people suggest using onion powder or paprika in the mix to replicate the flavor. The robust flavor of the Dunkin' hash browns could also come from the preparation, which is an important aspect as there are many common mistakes that happen when making hash browns. This recipe can be adjusted to your liking, but to achieve the most accurate flavor, sage, parsley, and garlic are a must.
The Dunkin' hash browns are a simple blend with an incredible flavor. And if you happen to live in a state without a Dunkin', making these hash browns at home is the next best thing.