The 3 Seasonings You Need For Copycat Dunkin' Hash Browns

Dunkin' isn't just known for its coffee and donuts. Hash browns have been a menu favorite since their initial release back in 2008. In fact, we even ranked them as the best fast food hash browns out there because of the unique seasoning and incredible flavor. Hash browns are an easy dish to make at home, and if you're looking to try and recreate the delicious ones from Dunkin', there are three seasonings you cannot forget. While Dunkin' has never officially released the full recipe, the key ingredients you'll need for a copycat version are sage, parsley, and garlic.

Typical hash browns are usually only seasoned with salt and pepper, which is why the ones on the Dunkin' menu stick out. To make them yourself, you can follow any hash brown recipe and switch out the seasonings with the ones that Dunkin' uses. Getting the exact flavor profile may be difficult without knowing the optimal ratio, but these hash browns should come out tasting pretty similar to the real thing.