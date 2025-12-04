Are Walmart's Birthday Cakes Frozen Or Made Fresh Daily? Here's What We Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ordering from a Walmart bakery may seem like a budget-friendly option for a delicious birthday cake. But as the old saying goes, you get what you pay for. On its website, Walmart promises: "Freshness Guaranteed." But if you assumed that the Walmart bakery was baking up a storm of fresh cakes daily, that might not be the case.

From what we could find, the Walmart corporation does not say where exactly its baked goods come from or what the process is once you order the cake. However, rumors have been circulating on social media that Walmart's cakes are ordered in advance — not to be baked, but to give the frozen cakes time to thaw. In one Reddit thread, former employees say that frozen pre-made cakes are decorated in-store. On another thread, one Reddit user noted, "The sheet cakes you see in the cooler come as is, frozen. [We] thaw them out and then write what the customers ask for on them."

But freezing can actually make it easier for bakers to decorate. That's because a firmer base won't risk crumbling or softening while you're carving, or adding piping and other designs that put pressure on the cake. Freezing can also help set what's called a "crumb coat," a thin layer of frosting that traps crumbs so that the final decorations look smoother. Freezing is also a way to make cake baking less time-consuming if you can't spend an entire day in your kitchen; freeze one day, and spend time later doing the decorating. Ultimately, a frozen cake can be a worthwhile choice and may be just as good as a freshly baked one.