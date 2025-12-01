The Most Overlooked Kitchen Design Detail That Can Cause Chaos In The Long Run

Whether you're just getting new cabinets or stripping everything to the studs and starting over, remodeling a kitchen is always an overwhelming task. Not only is part of your home a construction zone for days or weeks, something as simple as making a cup of coffee becomes an exercise in problem-solving. That's why it's vital to ask certain kitchen design questions before your remodel begins to ensure all that time, money, and strings of inconveniences are worthwhile.

One of the most overlooked details in remodel designs is outlet placement. This is something many of us take for granted in our daily lives, so it can easily slip through the cracks when planning your kitchen. Unfortunately, this can be a costly error, as installing them post-remodel is not only complicated, it can mean shelling out extra bucks for professionals to carefully work around your new backsplash, counters, and wallpaper. If you skip the fix, it means suffering through the daily frustration of never having a plug where your mixer your air fryer needs to be. That's why planning these practical details ahead of time is one of the best ways to save money on a kitchen remodel.

When deciding where to place your outlets, it's best to use The National Electrical code's rules for kitchen outlet installation as a guide. This guide shares what kind of circuit kitchen outlets should be on, which types of outlets are best for wet areas to reduce risk of electric shock, and spacing and placement guidelines to ensure you can easily plug in small appliances without straining cords or overloading your outlets by expanding their capacity with power strips.